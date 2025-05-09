Thousands of Golffans attend Truist Championship in Philadelphia Cricket Club





Flourtown, Pa. (WPVI) – Thousands of Golffans from all over the world are in Montgomery County for the Truist Championship 2025, a PGA event that is held in the Philadelphia Cricket Club. The biggest stars of Golf came out to swing in the Wissahickon course of the club for the first round, and fans were at a point to get a glimpse of their favorite players. “Rory, Ricky, Tommy Fleetwood. Golf in Philadelphia. It's great,” said Matt Gialdo. This is the first time that the event is held in the Philadelphia Cricket Club in Flourtown. More | The Philadelphia region is expected to see an economic boost of $ 50-70 million with PGA Tour “Taking golf somewhere where it is very locally for me, I find it exciting to watch a tournament like this, does not happen often,” said Noah Hyun, from Mount Laurel. Fans traveled from everywhere to see the players such as Masters champion Rory Mcilroy and great champion Justin Rose compete. Kelsey Gleason brought her 2 -month -old son, Alexander. “I am actually on maternity leave and my husband and I are big golffans, so we thought this is the perfect time to introduce our son to the sport,” she said. They also got almost perfect weather for the day. The Pros scored Birdie after Birdie on the par-70 course, which made an impression on those who played here before. “I broke 100 once or twice. I broke 100 a few times. Very difficult course,” said Anthony Stringer. Oliver Eckert, a young golfer from Chestnut Hill, has meet some players this week. “I had a conversation with Viktor HOVOLAND, we just talked about this course,” said Eckert. Oliver says he has shot a 90 earlier here, although he expects his favorite players to score much lower than that. “I mean, it would be quite cool if someone got worse than a 90, because I could say that I defeated one of them,” he said.

