Michele Kang: The businesswoman leads a football revolution





Although winning the championship is an excellent achievement, the WSL will be a huge step for her. Kang says they don't want to survive in the top flight, but to thrive. And that is why at 9 o'clock, the morning after the promotional celebrations, her team including manager Jocelyn Prcheur, who she attracted from Paris St -Germain and sports director Markel Zubizarreta, who was poached from the Spanish FA – were already planning for life in the top layer. “Our vision from the first day, when we started this trip a year ago, built at least a medium WSL team,” adds Kang. “We have seen that many men's and DameS teams are promoted and they will be degraded the following year. “So we tried to build a team that we can stay there when we got up and be very competitive. We have recruited players in this way and in this way staff.” When asked how many players they want to recruit this summer, Kang jokes those decisions “above my wage rate”. “I sometimes participate in convincing and convincing players to participate with us, but in the end who we recruit is thanks to the sports director and the work of our manager,” she says. “I have full confidence in it.” That said, nobody would be surprised to see a large number of international stars arriving at the training basis of the club in Aylesford, knows before the new season starts in September. Although he was in the championship, Kang Zweden seduced internationals Asllani and Sofia Jakobsson, the Japanese world cup champion Saki Kumagai and ex-Barcelona midfielder Maria Perez to become a member of London City. For Asllani, who had spells at PSG, Manchester City and Real Madrid in her career, playing under a female owner was one of the enormous draws. “For the first time I was like ok, we have a woman who invests, not just talking, who actually give us all the resources we need to succeed,” said the 35-year-old, who won the WSL with Manchester City in 2016. “You have to invest for us to achieve success and that is what Michele stands for. She is a powerful woman, she is not a talker, she is a doer.”

