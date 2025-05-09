Sports
Meet Pope Leo XIV: The tennis -playing Cardinal who fired Volleys on Donald Trump on social media
The election of Robert Francis Prevost, now Pope Leo XIV, is a stunning surprise and not just because he is the first American to become the successor to St. Peter.
Catholic traditionalists were convinced that after the radical turbulence of Pope Franciss 12-year-old Reign, Cardinals wanted a switch from a progressive, even secular, focus on social justice and climate change.
It seems that they will be disappointed. The new pope, who grew up in Chicago but spent most of his career in Latin -America, was a protector of Francis, who in 2015 appointed him bishop of Chiclayo, a city on the coast of Peru.
In 2023, Francis Prevost handed one of the most powerful positions in the Vatican: prefect of the dicastery for bishops, who entails an enormous patronage. During his term of office, some very progressive bishops enjoyed considerable promotions.
Pope Leo, a former head of the Augustinian Order, is considered urban, charming and a competent manager.
Handy according to the standards of popes, he regards himself as the amateur tennis player and looks younger than his 69 years.
His rapid election after the fourth mood clearly shows that he has the opportunity to reach various factions in the Vatican.
He could not have reached the necessary majority of 89 votes to win, unless he had persuaded central and moderate conservative cardinals to put their trust on him.
Robert Francis Prevost, 69, was mentioned on Thursday as the first American pope in history
The newly ordered Reverse Robert Prevost then met Pope John Paul II in 1982
Robert Prevost in the second class, fourth from the left in this class photo in 1962
But whether Pope Leo will be able to cure the political and liturgical wounds in the wider Catholic Church is still to be seen.
For example, it seems unlikely that he will completely remove the limitations of Pope Franciss on the ancient Latin mass, which have caused special fear for Catholic traditionalists in the United States and will pray that he uses at least a more relaxed approach, given the growing popularity of the old ceremonies between young Catholics.
Indeed, it went on Thursday evening in Rome that Pope Leo sometimes says the old mass in private and, considerably, in his first performance as Pope, unlike Francis, he wore full ceremonial robes.
When it comes to American politics, Pope Leo Fel Anti-Maga, who does his utmost to attack vice-president JD Vance, a Catholic convert, on social media.
He used X to share an article from a left-wing Catholic outlet head JD Vance is wrong: Jesus does not ask us to rank our love for others.
He also accused President Trump used the Oval Office to support the illegal deportation of an American resident.
Where is Leo on sensitive questions about sexuality, pastoral care and women's dedication that now divided Catholics much sharper than when Francis took office in 2013?
The College of Cardinals Report, an influential investigation into the views of all cardinals in the church, wrote this year: Cardinal Prevost says little on important topics, but some of its positions are known. He is said to be very close to Franciss vision with regard to the environment, outreach for the poor and migrants he supported Pope Franciss in pastoral practice to allow separate and bourgeois remarried Catholics to receive holy communion. '
Robert Prevost during a trip in Peru in 2019
The new pope, who grew up in Chicago but spent most of his career in Latin -America, was a protector of Francis, who in 2015 appointed him bishop of Chiclayo, a city on the coast of Peru. Shown: Robert Prevost during a trip in Peru in 2018
Newly chosen Pope Leo next to Pope Francis during a consistory to make 21 new cardinals in 2023
Robert Prevost celebrates a mass last year for Our Lady of Guadalupe in St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican City
Donald Trump described the election as a 'great honor' for the United States as Pope Leo becomes the first American pope in the 2000-year history of the Catholic Church
Pope Leo is fierce anti-Maga and has previously done his utmost to attack vice-president JD Vance, a Catholic convert, on social media
Prevost seems a little less inclined to curry the favor at the LGBTQ lobby than Francis, but he showed mild support for unofficial blessings for gay players.
In other words, Pope Leos's record about hot-button problems will do nothing to reassure theological conservatives, whose sense of disappointment was felt in Rome on Thursday evening.
But other Catholics, including some Francis critics, believe that the former Cardinal prevost will restore a certain degree of order to the administration of the church, which is especially chaotic in the Vatican, thanks to the Argentinian Popes dictatorial style and habit to get around the Canon Act.
Anyway, to say that there is already a shadow hanging over Leos Pontificate. In recent months, his record about dealing with sexual affairs has been criticized.
This week, the Catholic research website De Pijler de Claim re -published that Prevost, when Bishop of Chiclayo, did not investigate claims of women in 2022 that they were being abused by two local priests. His reaction was to point out a defense by his diocese that he has taken the necessary canonical steps. The article also claimed that he refused to comment on a statement that he allowed an archbismate priest in Chicago in 2000 who was accused of sexually abused minors to live around the corner of a Catholic school.
People with an American flag respond as a newly chosen pope Leo – who becomes the first American pope in history
Faithful responds to the white smoke that indicates that a new pope has been chosen in the Vatican
These allegations were so serious that prevosted by many Vatican commentators was not deemed as elections.
But if there is a lesson that the audience learns almost every time a pope is chosen, it is that Vatican commentators, including me, are useless to predict who will come to the Loggia of St. Peters.
A tennis playing pope from Chicago who monitors his political opponents on social media while fighting accusations of insufficient cases of sexual abuse? It didn't seem possible, but it just happened.
Damian Thompson is a former editor of the Catholic Herald, associated editor of the viewer and presenter of the Holy Smoke Religion Podcast
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-14693591/Pope-Leo-tennis-cardinal-Donald-Trump-social-media.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Pope Leo XIV had to overcome the taboo against an American pontiff
- Jokowi denies his involvement in the mutation of Letjen Kunto, PKB Frame: I will never believe in his words
- Pakistan T20 League moved as Aussies waiting for IPL call
- President Trump notes after Robert Prevost elected Pope Leo XIV
- XI Jinpings Commercial Forensic Allies with us
- The Trump administration asks the Supreme Court to allow it to end the humanitarian conditional release for 500,000 people from 4 countries
- The police 'criminal investigation team went down to Solo and Yogyakarta concerning reports of alleged false diplomas for former president Joko Widodo (Jokowi). This decision was followed by the report of the team of defenders of the Ulama and activists (TPUA).
- Meet Pope Leo XIV: The tennis -playing Cardinal who fired Volleys on Donald Trump on social media
- Nuclear power in danger of becoming a wider conflict in India and Pakistan
- The moment Winston Churchill announced the end of World War Two in Europe. #VEDay #BBCNews
- Kashmir crisis explained: India and Pakistan will go to war?
- Turkey and Iraq reaffirm the commitment to work against Kurdish militants and other security threats