Pakistan T20 League moved as Aussies waiting for IPL call

The tensions of India-Pakistan escalate, as a result of which Australians remain involved in T20 competitions that are confronted with uncertainty

Australian players and coaches who are in India and the T20 competitions of Pakistan are in uncertainty in the midst of escalating military tensions between neighboring countries.

Cricket Australia observed the tense situation closely on Friday with more than two dozen players and coaches involved in current T20 tournaments, the Indian Premier League and the Pakistan Super League.

“We continue to follow the situation in Pakistan and India closely, including gaining regular advice and updates from the Australian government, the PCB, BCCI and local government agencies, and maintaining communication with our players and support staff currently in the region,” said Ca in a statement on Friday morning.

Indian officers on Friday considered the following steps for the IPL, while the remaining eight Pakistan Super League matches (including finals) have been moved to the United Arab Emirates.

That came as Pakistan Cricket Board chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, also the Minister of the Interior of the country, claimed that Indias Military had focused on cricketers in a drone strike.

Pakistanian Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said on Thursday that the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium was struck by an Indian drone. Former Australia star, David Warner, was planned to play there that evening against the Peshawar Zalmi, but the game was canceled.

Fast Bowler Ben Dwarshuis played on Wednesday in Rawalpindi for Islamabad United in a match against Quetta Gladiators. Riley Meredith, Sean Abbott and Max Bryant are the other Australian players involved in the PSL.

“The PCB has always been in the position that politics and sport should be kept apart,” Naqvi said in a statement on Friday.

“But given the extremely irresponsible and dangerous Indian act of focusing on the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, which was clearly done to disturb the current HBL Pakistan Super League X, the PCB has decided to shift the remaining matches to India.

“If a responsible organization that has repeatedly overcome setbacks and ensured that the game of Cricket is flourishing, it was important for us to take care of the mental well -being of all players participating in the HBL PSL.

“I regret that our domestic audience and cricket enthusiasts cannot watch these competitions in the Pakistan stadiums.”

The Punjab Kingsdelhi Capitals match on Thursday in Dharamsala with the Australian players Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis and Josh Inglis, as well as Punjab coach Ricky Ponting, was left halfway through the first innings because of what Indian officers said was a loss of power.

The Himalayan Hill Town in Dharamsala is located 200 kilometers from Kashmir, a disputed region where the tensions of India-Pakistan have increased dramatically in recent weeks.

The airport of Dharamsala is one of the many in the region that has recently been closed, which means that players have to leave the city via bus or train.

“Didn't know where to go right now, there was a conversation about Ahmedabad and some talk about Jaipur, but only really worried about tonight's game, Ponting said before the game was left on Thursday.

“You know that quite a bit happened in recent days and only tried to ensure that we concentrate here on our performance.”

With the PSL to resume in the VAE, South Africa has been reported as a possible alternative location for the remaining 16 IPL matches (12 home-and-road competitions and four finals).

“We are discussing the situation now. It is an evolving situation. We have not received a directive from the government. Of course, the decision will be made to keep all logistics in mind,” IPL -Baas Arun Dhumal told India's press confidence.

Australians at IPL 2025

Chennai Super Kings: Nathan Ellis ($ 365k)

Delhi Capitals: Mitch Starc ($ 2.15 million), Jake Fraser-McGurk ($ 1.65 million)

Kolkata Knight Riders: Spencer Johnson ($ 510k)

Luckknow Super Giants: Justin Langer (coach), Mitch Marsh ($ 623k)

Punjab Kings: Ricky Ponting (coach), Marcus Stoinis ($ 2 million), Glenn Maxwell ($ 770k), Mitch Owen ($ 550k), Josh Inglis ($ 475k), Aaron Hardie ($ 228k), Xavier Bartlett ($ 146k)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Josh Hazlewood ($ 2.29 million), Tim David ($ 547K)

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins ($ 3.7 million), Travis Head ($ 1.2 million), Adam Zampa ($ 440k)

