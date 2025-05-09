Sports
Pakistan T20 League moved as Aussies waiting for IPL call
The tensions of India-Pakistan escalate, as a result of which Australians remain involved in T20 competitions that are confronted with uncertainty
Australian players and coaches who are in India and the T20 competitions of Pakistan are in uncertainty in the midst of escalating military tensions between neighboring countries.
Cricket Australia observed the tense situation closely on Friday with more than two dozen players and coaches involved in current T20 tournaments, the Indian Premier League and the Pakistan Super League.
“We continue to follow the situation in Pakistan and India closely, including gaining regular advice and updates from the Australian government, the PCB, BCCI and local government agencies, and maintaining communication with our players and support staff currently in the region,” said Ca in a statement on Friday morning.
Indian officers on Friday considered the following steps for the IPL, while the remaining eight Pakistan Super League matches (including finals) have been moved to the United Arab Emirates.
That came as Pakistan Cricket Board chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, also the Minister of the Interior of the country, claimed that Indias Military had focused on cricketers in a drone strike.
Pakistanian Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said on Thursday that the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium was struck by an Indian drone. Former Australia star, David Warner, was planned to play there that evening against the Peshawar Zalmi, but the game was canceled.
Fast Bowler Ben Dwarshuis played on Wednesday in Rawalpindi for Islamabad United in a match against Quetta Gladiators. Riley Meredith, Sean Abbott and Max Bryant are the other Australian players involved in the PSL.
“The PCB has always been in the position that politics and sport should be kept apart,” Naqvi said in a statement on Friday.
“But given the extremely irresponsible and dangerous Indian act of focusing on the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, which was clearly done to disturb the current HBL Pakistan Super League X, the PCB has decided to shift the remaining matches to India.
“If a responsible organization that has repeatedly overcome setbacks and ensured that the game of Cricket is flourishing, it was important for us to take care of the mental well -being of all players participating in the HBL PSL.
“I regret that our domestic audience and cricket enthusiasts cannot watch these competitions in the Pakistan stadiums.”
The Punjab Kingsdelhi Capitals match on Thursday in Dharamsala with the Australian players Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis and Josh Inglis, as well as Punjab coach Ricky Ponting, was left halfway through the first innings because of what Indian officers said was a loss of power.
The Himalayan Hill Town in Dharamsala is located 200 kilometers from Kashmir, a disputed region where the tensions of India-Pakistan have increased dramatically in recent weeks.
The airport of Dharamsala is one of the many in the region that has recently been closed, which means that players have to leave the city via bus or train.
“Didn't know where to go right now, there was a conversation about Ahmedabad and some talk about Jaipur, but only really worried about tonight's game, Ponting said before the game was left on Thursday.
“You know that quite a bit happened in recent days and only tried to ensure that we concentrate here on our performance.”
With the PSL to resume in the VAE, South Africa has been reported as a possible alternative location for the remaining 16 IPL matches (12 home-and-road competitions and four finals).
“We are discussing the situation now. It is an evolving situation. We have not received a directive from the government. Of course, the decision will be made to keep all logistics in mind,” IPL -Baas Arun Dhumal told India's press confidence.
Australians at IPL 2025
Chennai Super Kings: Nathan Ellis ($ 365k)
Delhi Capitals: Mitch Starc ($ 2.15 million), Jake Fraser-McGurk ($ 1.65 million)
Kolkata Knight Riders: Spencer Johnson ($ 510k)
Luckknow Super Giants: Justin Langer (coach), Mitch Marsh ($ 623k)
Punjab Kings: Ricky Ponting (coach), Marcus Stoinis ($ 2 million), Glenn Maxwell ($ 770k), Mitch Owen ($ 550k), Josh Inglis ($ 475k), Aaron Hardie ($ 228k), Xavier Bartlett ($ 146k)
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Josh Hazlewood ($ 2.29 million), Tim David ($ 547K)
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins ($ 3.7 million), Travis Head ($ 1.2 million), Adam Zampa ($ 440k)
2025 IPL classification
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cricket.com.au/news/4261762/pakistan-super-league-t20-cricket-tournament-moved-uae-rescheduled-ipl-indian-premier-league-uncertainty-kashmir-conflict-punjab-kings-match-ahmedabad
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Pope Leo XIV had to overcome the taboo against an American pontiff
- Jokowi denies his involvement in the mutation of Letjen Kunto, PKB Frame: I will never believe in his words
- Pakistan T20 League moved as Aussies waiting for IPL call
- President Trump notes after Robert Prevost elected Pope Leo XIV
- XI Jinpings Commercial Forensic Allies with us
- The Trump administration asks the Supreme Court to allow it to end the humanitarian conditional release for 500,000 people from 4 countries
- The police 'criminal investigation team went down to Solo and Yogyakarta concerning reports of alleged false diplomas for former president Joko Widodo (Jokowi). This decision was followed by the report of the team of defenders of the Ulama and activists (TPUA).
- Meet Pope Leo XIV: The tennis -playing Cardinal who fired Volleys on Donald Trump on social media
- Nuclear power in danger of becoming a wider conflict in India and Pakistan
- The moment Winston Churchill announced the end of World War Two in Europe. #VEDay #BBCNews
- Kashmir crisis explained: India and Pakistan will go to war?
- Turkey and Iraq reaffirm the commitment to work against Kurdish militants and other security threats