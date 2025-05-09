Cates claims four titles at island table tennis final night





Ryan Cates – Winner of four titles – Junior and senior men's champion, mixed double champion with Anna Joyce, men's Doubles Champion with Paul Rainford (Image: iWtta) Junior Ryan Cates stole the show at the Finals Night of the Isle of Wight Table Tennis Association (IWTTA). The event was held in the Isle of Wight Table Tennis Center on April 30, where Cates set up an impressive display. He won the men's dubbels with Paul Rainford, the mixed Doubles with Ann Joyce, the Junior Singles against Lewis Johnstone and the men's singles against Rainford. The match between Cats and Rainford was a highlight, in which both players delivered remarkable recordings. Paul Rainford – Winner of three titles – More than 40s, more than 60s and men's dubbles with Ryan Cates (Image: iWtta) Both play for Ryde C, the current competition champions, and are also teammates in the island of Wight Representative Team, which ended this season in their division in the Senior British Clubs League. Rainford also had a successful evening and claimed two singles titles. He defeated Mike Turner in both the 40s and more than 60's singles. Elaine Mills won the ladies' snonbles against Nicky Dando and marked her first singles title on the island. Anna Joyce – Winner of two titles – Mixed Doubles with Ryan Cates and women's doubles with Nicky Dando (Image: iWtta) Anna Joyce added another double title to her collection and played with Dando in the women's doubles. In other games, Spike Hughes won the Division Two title against Cadet Jye Lock in four sets. Lock triumphed in the final of the Cadet and won against Theo Lewis in another four set match. The title of Division Three was claimed by Junior Joe Millward, who won against his teammate of Division Three champions Ryde Retailers, Paul Cates. The Gordon Burns Handicapped Singles Trophy, played in memory of the former IWTTA chairman, was disputed by Gordon's son, Danny Burns, who won the title against Cadet Theo Lewis. Lewis also collaborated with John Cornforth in the Brian Warne Doubles, whom they won against Cadet Than Taylor and Bryce Wilson. The IWTTA has expanded its thanks to Rob Smith, who organizes the tournaments all year round, as well as everyone who has buried the competitions, and the spectators who contributed to the atmosphere of the evening. Looking ahead, the next major event in the Isle of Wight Table Tennis Center in Smallbrook is the Mountbatten Charity Tournament on 7 June, starting at 9.30 am. The event, which offers more than 1,000 in prize money, attracts top players from the south of England, with all the proceeds to the Mountbatten Hospice.

