Cricket Tasmania is proud to share their 2024-25 Community Cricket Awards for last season.

Without the dedication, support and initiative that every volunteer in cricket shows in our state shows when they are committed to doing volunteer work within Cricket, the game would cease to exist.

All winners of the prize have shown that they have the ability to support their club, region or is, to ensure that Tasmanian cricket continues to grow.

The Community Cricket Awards are a great opportunity to recognize the following winners for their dedication to the game in Tasmania.

The prize winners for this year are as follows:

Volunteer of the year (Sponsored by Aurora Energy) Jaimie Chilcott (Bracknell CC)

Community Junior Coach of the Year Chris Deeneyer (Legana CC)

Women and Girls Initiative of the Year Launceston Nepali CC (Ladies Super 6S Gala Day)

Community Cricket Initiative of the Year Whitemore Cricket Club (No player younger than 25 years who pays for Subs)

Community Match Official of the Year Amey Jambekar (HCCA)

Young leader of the year Rohanee Hancock (Wynyard and Districts Cricket Club)

Woolworths Cricket Blast Program of the Year Westbury Cricket Club (Westbury Shamrocks and St Pats Shamrocks programs)

Cricket Tasmania General Manager Community Cricket, Alex King, discussed his pleasure to share the winners of the winners of the Community Cricket Award.

Cricket Tasmania is pleased to celebrate and recognize the vital role that our volunteers play in supporting cricket in the Tasmanian community.

Although these prices emphasize the great efforts of those individuals and clubs, we also want to take this opportunity to thank all our volunteer work in Tasmania.

Without the dedication and dedication of our volunteers, thousands of Tasmanians would be without the game, Koning declared.

The details of every winner and their supporting documentation for their prize can be found below.

Volunteer of the year

This prize is proudly sponsored by Aurora Energy who will keep Jaimie extra warm this winter, thanks to a month of free power hours from Aurora Energy Congratulations Jaimie!

Jaimie Chilcott Bracknell CC

Jaimie Chilcott has accepted the roles of both treasurer and cricket explos coordinator at Bracknell Cricket Club. She has done a huge amount of work, so that more than 40 participants have registered in Bracknells the first year that the program has run, so that new families are brought to the club.

At the start of the season, Jaimie attended the Cricket Blast Coordinatortraining to Upskill by offering quality experiences for the explosion participants of the club. She was also a player in the TCL Female Boom team of the club and attended the Playhq e-scoring session in September 2024 to ensure that she could help her teammates and the club score games.

Community Junior Coach of the Year

Chris Deeyer Legana CC

Chris has carried many hats at the club, including secretary, president, vice-president, captain, junior coach and now the Junior Development Officer. Chris does a mountain of work, involves and develops young people in the local community through cricket.

He has been the most important driver behind the clubs Introduction of a cricket magazine together with a team of less than 12 years in the past seasons, which led to the club being able to enter an Under 14S team this season.

Chris has been a permanent participant of coach Upskill sessions and achieved his level 1 accreditation in 2023-24, while this season he also attends the newly introduced coach-approach program, which shows that he is committed to offering quality experiences for participants.

Women and Girls Initiative of the Year

Launceston Nepali CC Ladies Super 6S Gala Day

Launceston Nepali CC held a Super 6S event for women where three teams play against each other last September during a Gala Day event. They had shirt presentations and made the event in a community day that created a hospitable and inviting way to get women from the Nepalese community to play cricket.

The idea of ​​this day was to let girls from their community play cricket with an adapted format to build in a team for season 2025-26 in the TCL-Vrijelijk Boom. The club supplied equipment for all participants on the day and played shorter and adapted matches to help new players learn the game.

The club has done a great job to promote and treat the event on social media with the help of images and videos. They also had a video message from the international captain of the Nepalese women, who wished them good luck for the day they placed on social media.

Community Cricket Initiative of the Year

Whitemore Cricket Club No player younger than 25 years old pays Subs

This season, Whitemore Cricket Club introduced free opportunities for players younger than 25 years old to play for their cricket club. The idea was to eliminate financial barriers and costs for young players to play for their club.

A total of 17 players under the age of 25 have entered this opportunity, which is a huge amount for a small club. As a result of this initiative, Whitemore Cricket Club could play a second team in the TCL in the C-Grade Competition for the first time in their history.

Community Match Official of the Year

Amey Jambekar Huon Chanel Cricket Association

Since the founding of the HCCA lady competition, Amey has accompanied all competitions on his own. With T20 matches played in a Gala Day format, Amey has actively shown his dedication to support the women's game and grow by officially officiating these matches.

During the 2024-2025 season, the HCCA lady competition expanded to six teams, which means that an extra game was played in each round. Amey has embraced this 50% increase in his referee work tax and is now in three back-to-back T20 matches every round to ensure that the players have an experienced referee to support them in their continuous learning.

Amey was announced as the CA multicultural referee of the month before January.

Young leader of the year

Rohanee Hancock Wynyard and Districts Cricket Club

Rohanee is the Cricket Club Junior Development Officer of Wynyard and Districts and their cricket Blast coordinator. In recent seasons she has played a key role in the growth and quality of the WDCCS Junior Pathway.

She has been seriously involved in the introduction of the Wynyard and Districts CC Primary School Roster. This selection is intended to create a smoother transition for children to enter the WDCC Junior Pad by playing games on Friday afternoon after school. This initiative has increased WDCC from having one U12 team in 2021-22 to having three teams regularly in the past seasons.

Rohanee also coordinated the club's cricket program, which consistently had around 30 participants in the past three seasons. Rohanan's passion and dedication to Junior Cricket in the Wynyard region are a great example of a young person who promotes opportunities for the next generation in her club.

Woolworths Cricket Blast Program of the Year

Westbury Cricket Club Westbury Shamrocks and St Pats Shamrocks programs

Westbury Cricket Club has continued to succeed with their hybrid, multi-program cricket explosion model, this season to increase 29 participants in 2023/24 to 45 participants. The multi-program model has carried out the club two separate programs; One program, after the lake traditional Routerun in Westbury Cricket Club on a Thursday afternoon, where the other is run on a Tuesday afternoon in Patricks College in Prospect.

The model with two programs certainly creates more work for Westbury CC, but the results of increased participation and connection with the school is a valuable investment for the club. The multiple offers enable families to choose a program that suits them best for day or location and to build a further connection with St Patricks College, which remains a strong feeder for the Westbury CC Junior and Senior Programs.