Sports
Christian McCaffrey Drops, Ashton Jeanty Rises
With a free agency, transactions and the NFL Draft in the books, most puzzle pieces are present for fantasy football managers to give a fairly clear picture of what NFL depth lists will look like. In turn we also have a good idea about the fantasy values of players.
Keep this in mind, this is how I see the first five rounds (60 picks) going when I had a Fantasy Football concept before 2025 or now participated in a best ball competition.
This Mock Draft includes 12 teams and is based on a full PPR scoring system. Each team is obliged to start a quarterback, two running backs, two broad recipients, a tight end and two flex starters (non-superflex). There were no kickers or d/sts required in this mock.
Each team went into the design with a certain strategy in the first three rounds, so you can see how a build starts and ends after 10 picks. For example, teams 10 and 12 did not take back. Other fake teams went to Old School and concentrated on early running, while others took a tight end and/or a quarterback higher than the other teams in the design.
I also recorded the players whose concept value has risen and has fallen compared to the last Mocking, mainly based on the results of the NFL concept. Players moving to different rounds are also emphasized in the Mock (mentioned in well -printed print).
Risers: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Raiders; Christian McCaffrey, RB, 49ers; Trey McBride, Te, Cardinals; Jalen Hurts, QB, Eagles; Jayden Daniels, QB, commanders; Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Cardinals; Quinshon Judkins, RB, Browns; RJ Harvey, RB, Broncos; Courtland Sutton, WR, Broncos; Dandre Swift, RB, Bears; Jerry Jeudy, WR, Browns; Sam Laporta, Te, Lions
Falleros: Garrett Wilson, WR, Jets; Breece Hall, RB, Jets; Mike Evans, WR, Buccaneers; Tyreek Hill, WR, Dolphins; DK Metcalf, WR, Seahawks; Devonta Smith, WR, Eagles; Chris Godwin, WR, Buccaneers; Najee Harris, RB, Chargers; Isiah Pacheco, RB, Chiefs; Rome Odunze, WR, Bears; Jakobi Meyers, WR, Raiders; Tyrone Tracy Jr., RB, Giants
TM 1: Wide receiver, tight end, Quarterback
Tm 2, run back, wide receiver, run back
TM 3: Wide receiver, broad receiver, run back
TM 4: Run back, wide receiver, run back
TM 5: Wide receiver, tight end, decline
TM 6: Wide receiver, run back, run back
TM 7: Run back, run back, Quarterback
TM 8: Wide receiver, run back, Quarterback
TM 9: Run back, run back, run back
TM 10: Wide receiver, wide receiver, tight end
TM 12: Wide receiver, broad recipient, wide recipient
1.1. Team 1: Jamarr Chase, WR, Bengals
1.2. Team 2: Bijan Robinson, RB, Falcons
1.3. Team 3: Ceedee Lamb, WR, Cowboys
1.4. Team 4: Saquon Barkley, RB, Eagles
1.5. Team 5: Justin Jefferson, WR, Vikings
1.6. Team 6: Amon-RA St. Brown, WR, Lions
1.7. Team 7: Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Lions
1.8. Team 8: Malik Nubers, WR, Giants
1.9. Team 9: Devon Achane, RB, Dolphins
1.10. Team 10: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Raiders (NL)
1.11. Team 11: Puka Nacua, WR, Rams
1.12. Team 12: Brian Thomas Jr., WR, Jaguars
Notes:Chase and Robinson will be the first overall choices in most Redrafts, but I go with the first in PPR formats. Lamb should see many goals in the fitting attack of the cowboys, even after action for George Pickens, so I moved it a few places compared to my previous mock. The rest of the top nine are chalk. The biggest mover is Jeanty, who starts the first round in Fantasy -Redrafts after he has been set up by the Raiders. With a projected role, the Uber talented Rookie will see many accents in Sin City. Nacua and Thomas Jr. Close the first 12 selections.
2.13. Team 12: Nico Collins, WR, Texans
2.14. Team 11: Christian McCaffrey, RB, 49ers (Rd. 3)
2.15. Team 10: Drake London, WR, Falcons
2.16. Team 9: Derrick Henry, RB, Ravens
2.17. Team 8: Jonathan Taylor, RB, Colts
2.18. Team 7: Josh Jacobs, RB, Packers
2.19. Team 6: Bucky Irving, RB, Buccaneers
2.20. Team 5: Brock Bowers, Te, Raiders
2.21. Team 4: AJ Brown, WR, Eagles
2.22. Team 3: Garrett Wilson, WR, Jets (Rd. 1)
2.23. Team 2: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Seahawks
2.24. Team 1: Trey McBride, Te, Cardinals (Rd. 3)
Notes:Collins distracts the second round and he is the first of five broad recipients. I have moved Wilson down to round 2, but he is still a low-end WR1 in fantasy. McCaffrey has received a complete health account, so I moved it to the second round. Based on his recent pronity for injuries, I am not brave enough to move him to round. CMC is one of the five runners selected in De Ronde, together with Henry, Taylor, Jacobs and Irving. Bowers is the first tight end of the board. Fantasy managers must consider him a recipient. I moved McBride to the second round after the cardinals had not added a recipient to the concept.
3.25. Team 1: Josh Allen, QB, Bills
3.26. Team 2: Kyren Williams, RB, Rams
3.27. Team 3: Lamar Jackson, QB, Ravens
3.28. Team 4: James Cook, RB, Bills
3.29. Team 5: Breece Hall, RB, Jets (Rd. 1)
3.30. Team 6: Chase Brown, RB, Bengalen
3.31. Team 7: Jalen Hurts, QB, Eagles (Rd. 4)
3.32. Team 8: Jayden Daniels, QB, Commandants (Rd. 4)
3.33. Team 9: Alvin Kamara, RB, Saints
3.34. Team 10: Joe Mixon, RB, Texans
3.35. Team 11: Kenneth Walker III, RB, Seahawks
3.36. Team 12: Terry McLaurin, WR, Commanders
Notes:Two of the first three picks in this round are quarterbacks, led by all and Jackson. I also moved pain and Daniels from the fourth round and in this stanza compared to my previous mock. If you want one of the four elite fantasis field general, you have to pay a high price. I dropped Hall from an end of the round 1 pick and down to a mid -third round. Hell is still a low-end RB1 for those who take broad recipients in the first two rounds. Three of the last four picks are runners, including Walker III. ID ranks him higher, but he is just so sensitive to injuries that the drafting of him is at risk unless you get Zach CharbonNet.
4.37. Team 12: Chuba Hubbard, RB, Panthers
4.38. Team 11: Mike Evans, WR, Buccaneers (Rd. 3)
4.39. Team 10: Tyreek Hill, WR, Dolphins (Rd. 3)
4.40. Team 9: Tee Higgins, WR, Bengals
4.41. Team 8: Ladd Mcconkey, WR, Chargers
4.42. Team 7: Davante Adams, WR, Rams
4.43. Team 6: DK Metcalf, WR, Steelers
4.44. Team 5: Omarion Hampton, RB, Chargers (NL)
4.45. Team 4: Rashee Rice, WR, Chiefs
4.46. Team 3: James Conner, RB, Cardinals
4.47. Team 2: DJ Moore, WR, Bears
4.48. Team 1: Quinshon Judkins, RB, Browns (NL)
Notes:The Panthers signed Rico Downle and set up Trevor Etienne, but I don't think it will significantly harm the role of Hubbards in the violation. Evans and Hill are on the WR2 radar after no. 1 in 2024 Mocks. Hill, who comes from his worst statistical season in years, comes with more risk than in previous designs. Higgins drew a big problem to stay in Cincinnati and remains a WR2 at the middle level. McConkey was great like a Rookie and should stay the first target in the passing game for Justin Herbert. Adams loses a part of his shine that plays with the rams, but he is still on the WR2 radar. Metcalf sees an increase in the value after the Steelers have traded George Pickens to the cowboys. The round also includes two Rookie runners in Hampton and Judkins. Hampton was able to hurt his ceiling by Najee Harris, but I can still see him as an RB2 in the violation of coordinator Greg Roman. Judkins thinks he is the chief in the Achterveld of Clevelands, making him worth a look in the fourth round.
5.49. Team 1: David Montgomery, RB, Lions
5.50. Team 2: George Kittle, Te, 49ers
5.51. Team 3: RJ Harvey, RB, Broncos (NL)
5.52. Team 4: Joe Burrow, QB, Bengalen
5.53. Team 5: Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Cardinals
5.54. Team 6: Courtland Sutton, WR, Broncos (NL)
5.55. Team 7: Devonta Smith, WR, Eagles (Rd. 4)
5.56. Team 8: Dandre Swift, RB, Bears (NL)
5.57. Team 9: Zay Flowers, WR, Ravens
5.58. Team 10: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Browns (NL)
5.59. Team 11: Sam Laport, Te, Lions (NL)
5.60. Team 12: Tony Pollard, RB, Titans
Notes:There is a lot of movement in this round compared to my previous mock. Harvey has a shot to lead the rear field of the Broncos in touching after the team brought him into round 2 of the NFL concept. Burrow is my QB5 and comes from the board in round 5, and Harrison Jr. is a fifth rounder in Redrafts. Smith fell in round 5 because of the addition of different rookies in the first four verses. The bears did not take back to round 7, so Swift goes up when their projected lead back. Jeudy gets a boost with the return of Joe Flacco, assuming that he printed the starter in Clevelands Quarterback room.
