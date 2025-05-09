Carlos Alcaraz gives injury update for Rome … | ATP Tour

Rome

Alcaraz gives an injury update for Rome …

Spaniard discusses the return and docuseries of Sinner

May 8, 2025

Peter Staples/ATP Tour Carlos Alcaraz chases his second ATP Masters 1000 title of the season in Rome.

By Sam Jacot

Carlos Alcaraz was forced to miss the ATP Masters 1000 event in Madrid because of an injury in his adductor. Two weeks later and the Spaniard revealed that he is fit and ready to go to the Internazionali BNL d'Italia in Rome, where he will start his campaign on Friday.

“I am really happy to be here in Rome. It is the second time I am going to play here, so I am excited. The exercises have so far been great. I am 100 percent ready to start the tournament. So I just can't wait for tomorrow,” said Alcaraz in his press conference of pre-tournament on Thursday.

Alcaraz pursues his second ATP Masters 1000 title of the season in Rome, after having triumphed in Monte-Carlo. If the 22-year-old will add to his trophy count in Italy, he may have to overcome Jannik Sinner, who will compete for the first time since the Australian Open.

Alcaraz was full of positives when he was asked about the return of Sinner to Tour.

“It's great. I am really happy to have him in the area again,” said Alcaraz, who leads Sinner 6-4 in the Lexus ATP Head2head series of the couple. “It's three months ago. Of course for him [it] was cool and I am pretty sure [it] Was super long. I think [there isn’t] A better place to come back than here in his house, in Rome.

“We are on different sides of the draw. Hopefully I will meet him at the final … I am really happy to see him, his team around. I think I like to see him play again, his competitions. For the people I think [it] Is great. “

Alcaraz has been in the spotlight because of the success of his new docuseries, 'Carlos Alcaraz: My Way'. The three -part series that was released last month followed Alcaraz on his journey on the Tour and received positive reviews.

Maybe you also like it: Alcaraz's Netflix -Docuseries: five things we have learned

“To be honest, I was nervous because I didn't know what it would be like for people if they look at what their reactions will be like,” said Alcaraz. “I liked it. I just really wanted people [to] Enjoy looking at it. So far the reactions were super positive, which was great for me. Some players told me they thought there. It was really fair.

“I [am] Just super happy that there was a big impact for the people, for the fans. Just me [tried] To show my [personality]How I am and how I had a hard time, my thoughts in my head. I am just very happy with how people look at it. “

Alcaraz makes his second performance in Rome and missed the Clay-Court event last year due to an injury. The third seed, currently first in the PIF ATP Live Race to Turin, will meet Dusan Lajovic in his opening match on Friday.