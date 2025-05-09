Sports
Australian T20 cricket stars try to go home in the midst of Kashmir Conflict | IPL
Australian cricket stars are about to fly home, or to Dubai, because the escalating conflict in India-Pakistan threatens to postpone the IPL. Some players located in India can fly back to Australia as quickly as possible to escape the increasing tension in the country.
Six Australians David Warner, Max Bryant, Riley Meredith, Sean Abbott, Mitch Owen and Ben Dwarshuis play in the Pakistan Super League. PSL organizers have confirmed that they are moving the competition, planned to end on May 18, to Dubai.
I regret that our domestic audience and cricket enthusiasts cannot watch these competitions in Pakistans -Stadions, said Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi in a statement.
The game on Friday between Peshawar and Karachi was already postponed when teams clamber to leave Pakistan. Moving the PSL to Dubai will probably enable the Australians involved to continue to play safely, instead of traveling home.
It comes after the Ricky Ponting-Coached Punjab Kings match against Mitchell Starcs Delhi was left on Thursday evening after a power outages in Dharamsala. The Indian Cricket Board (BCCI) had already moved the next game in Dharamsala to Ahmedabad on Sunday.
Airports in Dharamsala and Chandigarh where the kings are based, have been closed to civil and commercial use since Wednesday, while others in India Northwestern Corridor are also outside the borders of the cricketers.
Three IPL franchises Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals are already outside the final of the final, so that would make that theoretically easier for players to get home.
Pacer Nathan Ellis is limited to just one game for the Super Kings, while superstars Pat Cummins and Travis Head Play for Hyderabad.
But title contenting teams such as the Kings, and Josh Hazlewood and Tim Davids Royal Challengers Bengaluru would be cautious to let important players go.
Was not sure what is going to go right now, there was a conversation about Ahmedabad and some talk about Jaipur, said Kings coach Ponting during an interview with Mid game.
Canceling or postponing the IPL remains a live option. Organizers would probably go to South Africa if they move the tournament, because it would not be realistic to be in Dubai where the PSL is based.
The IPL was previously moved from India, also during the COVID-19 Pandemie.
Cricket Australia has been killed since 26 people against the situation in India and Pakistan and 17 were injured in an attack in the Kashmir region at the end of last month.
We continue to follow the situation in Pakistan and India closely, including gaining regular advice and updates from the Australian government, the PCB, BCCI and local government agencies, and maintaining communication with our players and support staff currently in the region, a CA spokesperson said.
Despite the volatility of the situation, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia insisted that foreign players in the IPL were not worried about continuing to play.
They are quite comfortable. Everyone in the competition is comfortable, Saikia said.
But IPL chairman Arun Dhumal increased the prospect of stopping the tournament.
It is now on, but it is clearly an evolving situation and every decision will be made to keep the best interest of all stakeholders in mind, Dhumal told PTI.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2025/may/09/australian-t20-cricket-stars-kashmir-conflict-head-home-ipl-psl
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Trump suggests that prices on China can drop while discussions should start
- Jokowi's lawyer said the original diploma to the public would not solve the problem
- Sidney Crosby and Nathan Mackinnon together again for Canada in the ice hockey worlds after 10 years
- Cardinals are blocked to choose the new Pope
- India Pakistan Conflict: Imran Khan's party files argue for his release fearing the drone attack on prison
- Denver, Dallas among the big American cities flowing in the ground
- History made: Shore's Fink Wins Programs First Boys Tennis Singles District Title | News, Sports, Jobs
- The PM underlines vigilance, synergy during the meeting with the secretaries | Latest news from India
- 'It's so special to be here for new pope'. #Pope #Conclave #BBCNews
- Winners of the Portaal Football Transmission Board, losers include UCLA
- Today, Jokowi did not attend the criminal investigation unit linked to the false diploma case
- Trump announced his first trade contract with the United Kingdom. There is something here.