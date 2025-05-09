Australian T20 cricket stars try to go home in the midst of Kashmir Conflict | IPL

Australian cricket stars are about to fly home, or to Dubai, because the escalating conflict in India-Pakistan threatens to postpone the IPL. Some players located in India can fly back to Australia as quickly as possible to escape the increasing tension in the country.

Six Australians David Warner, Max Bryant, Riley Meredith, Sean Abbott, Mitch Owen and Ben Dwarshuis play in the Pakistan Super League. PSL organizers have confirmed that they are moving the competition, planned to end on May 18, to Dubai.

I regret that our domestic audience and cricket enthusiasts cannot watch these competitions in Pakistans -Stadions, said Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi in ​​a statement.

The game on Friday between Peshawar and Karachi was already postponed when teams clamber to leave Pakistan. Moving the PSL to Dubai will probably enable the Australians involved to continue to play safely, instead of traveling home.

It comes after the Ricky Ponting-Coached Punjab Kings match against Mitchell Starcs Delhi was left on Thursday evening after a power outages in Dharamsala. The Indian Cricket Board (BCCI) had already moved the next game in Dharamsala to Ahmedabad on Sunday.

A power outage put an end to the match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals. Photo: Ashwini Bhatia/AP

Airports in Dharamsala and Chandigarh where the kings are based, have been closed to civil and commercial use since Wednesday, while others in India Northwestern Corridor are also outside the borders of the cricketers.

Three IPL franchises Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals are already outside the final of the final, so that would make that theoretically easier for players to get home.

Pacer Nathan Ellis is limited to just one game for the Super Kings, while superstars Pat Cummins and Travis Head Play for Hyderabad.

But title contenting teams such as the Kings, and Josh Hazlewood and Tim Davids Royal Challengers Bengaluru would be cautious to let important players go.

Was not sure what is going to go right now, there was a conversation about Ahmedabad and some talk about Jaipur, said Kings coach Ponting during an interview with Mid game.

Canceling or postponing the IPL remains a live option. Organizers would probably go to South Africa if they move the tournament, because it would not be realistic to be in Dubai where the PSL is based.

The IPL was previously moved from India, also during the COVID-19 Pandemie.

Cricket Australia has been killed since 26 people against the situation in India and Pakistan and 17 were injured in an attack in the Kashmir region at the end of last month.

We continue to follow the situation in Pakistan and India closely, including gaining regular advice and updates from the Australian government, the PCB, BCCI and local government agencies, and maintaining communication with our players and support staff currently in the region, a CA spokesperson said.

Despite the volatility of the situation, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia insisted that foreign players in the IPL were not worried about continuing to play.

They are quite comfortable. Everyone in the competition is comfortable, Saikia said.

But IPL chairman Arun Dhumal increased the prospect of stopping the tournament.

It is now on, but it is clearly an evolving situation and every decision will be made to keep the best interest of all stakeholders in mind, Dhumal told PTI.