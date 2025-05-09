Josh Heupel on Nico Iamaleava leaves Tennessee Tennessee -Coach Josh Heupel shares feelings about the exit of Nico Iamaleava from De Vols and 'non -contact' tag. Sports pulse

Bowl -Distribution of schedules are completed in shape with the conclusion of the Springtime Transfer window, a period defined by Nico Iamaleavas Abrupt Departure from Tennessee.

As the biggest story of spring, the transfer from Iamaleavas to UCLA was just one of the many set to shake up the race for the play -off of the University Football. Others are the new Penn State receiver Trebor Pena and the volunteers who add Quarterback Joey Aguilar after his short period with the Bruins.

In contrast to the nourishing frenzy that is the winter portal window, the spring period is more about connecting specific schedules that have developed in or out of training sessions.

A good example is the work that was done last month by Oklahoma, which brought in a splash target white in California that Jadyn Ott went back, two potential depths in Mcneese receiver Jermichael Carter and Stanford Offensive Lineman Jake Maikkula, a Defensive Linestderderder in Utah Start kicker in Texas-San Antonio Antonio Sandell.

Although the transfer window is closed, players will continue to participate in new programs in the coming weeks. Under the leadership of UCLA, Tennessee and Penn State, these are the biggest winners and losers from the spring portal:

Winners

UCLA

The drama and controversy about the exit of Iamaleavas from Tennessee has overshadowed the impact that will have overshadowed its arrival at UCLA. After a victory of Bowl -intelligent in Coach Deshaun Fosters, the Bruins addition of Iamaleava pushes them in the second level of Big Ten teams who fight for seven or more victories during the regular season. Although it is not an end product after a season as a starter in the SEC, Iamaleava is immediately one of the most proven quarterbacks in the Big Ten and a dramatic upgrade about what UCLA had in the position in spring practice.

Tennessee

One of the Quarterbacks in the Bruins room on the way to Offseason Training was the former Appalachian State Transfer Joey Aguilar, who signed at UCLA during the winter period before he exchanged stains with Iamaleava and came to Tennessee last month. Aguilar threw 56 touchdowns against 24 interceptions with a further 452 yards and five scores on the ground for two seasons with the mountain climbers, making them one of the most productive passers in program history. Although the last season is not a match for Iamaleavas athletics or potentially and a bit too reveneable, Aguilar has the experience and comfort level in a Quarterback-driven scheme to keep Tennessee in the mix for a return to the play-off. That is a fairly good signature on the fly seen what the volunteers lost in Iamaleava and the lack of options in the spring portal.

Penn State

Penn State made one of the largest single movements of spring in the landing of the former Syracuse receiver Trebor Pena, who seemed intended for Miami as soon as he entered the portal, but gives the Nittany Lions a huge part in a position of need. Just think back to the matchup with Notre Dame in the semi -final of the play -off, when Penn State recipients combined for zero receptions in a brutal loss. One of the three transfers at Quarterback Drew Allars Disposal, Pena is an Elite Move-Sticks receiver who had an 84 handle for 941 Yards in 2024. Given what the Nittany Lions have on Quarterback, run back, the attacking line is perhaps the best in the fbs.

The defensive Mountain West champions lost former all-America-punter James Ferguson-Reynolds, who switched to Oregon. (The ducks must admire Ferguson-Reynolds 68-Yard Boomer in the Broncos Smal loss last September.) But Boise State had one of the biggest victories of spring with senior defending Tackle Braxton Felys to return to the program after taking a short part in the portal last month. Fely is one of the two ruling All-Conference Picks on the defensive front of Broncos, along with a rising star in Junior Edge Rusher Jayden Virgin Morgan. Boises Spring additions include former Arizona Edge Sterling Lane II, one of the five transfers participating in the line of defense next season.

Losers

California

No team had so much offensive production on the portal, especially when declining. A potential starter and at least a valuable piece of the puzzle for the SoonersOtt ran for a combined 2,212 meters in his first two years before he dropped to 385 Yards in 2024. Counting the winter portal is one of the five backs to leave the program; Coach Justin Wilcox added three, including the former back -up of North Carolina State Kendrick Raphael. Another huge loss this spring was a tight end Jack Endries, who switched to Texas after down a team-high 56 catches last season.

Stanford

The combination of the spring window and former coach Troy Taylors Dismissal has even left the cabinet Barer for former Stanford Quarterback and new general director Andrew Luck, so that the Cardinal In the mix for the bottom place under Power Four teams in the USA Today Sports Post-Spring 1-136 rankings. The biggest departure was senior David Bailey, an Elite Edge Rusher and potential in the All-America Pick who switched to Texas Tech. Other rooms are Maikkula, who should compete for a starting point on the interior of the offensive line of Sooners, and the new Texas receiver Emmett Mosley V, who last year all accelerators led with 48 catches.

Wisconsin

Wisconsin had a productive dip in the spring portal by faltering in All-Conference Long Snapper Nick Levy van Purdue, an experienced group of five offensive lineman in former Central Michigan starter Davis Heinzenand, a productive subdivision in Missouri States Lance Mason. But the badgers also quickly lost two intriguing newcomers in former Ball State End Tanner Kosiol and former Idaho receiver Mark Hamper, both of whom left the program before the end of the spring exercises.