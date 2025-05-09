History made: Shore's Fink Wins Programs First Boys Tennis Singles District Title | News, Sports, Jobs

There was a moment in the first set when it seemed as if the moment would shift from the Ryder Fink of Jersey Shore.

The Bulldog led 3-0, but Evan Anderson of Loyalsock did everything he could stay in the game and won three in a row to make the shortage, 4-3, in the first set.

At that time, things from Fink and Anderson could have shifted and that momentum could have achieved a possible victory. But Fink didn't let something like that happen. Fink continued to focus and continued to play tennis as he knows how.

“I just don't try to show it (frustration) and put it away and go to the next point,” Fink said they will remain composed. “I just concentrate one point at the same time, one game at the same time and not to look too deep in the set.”

That mentality helped Fink make history.

After winning three consecutive games to turn it into a 4-3 backlog in the first set, Anderson of the Lancers would win the rest of the day, because Fink de Lancer defeated 6-3, 6-1 to win the District 4 Boys Singles Tennis Championship on Thursday afternoon.

The victory also turned out to be historical and gave Jersey Shore it is only boys tennis singles champion in program history. This century Fink also became the second singles player of the coastal boys to reach the final.

The victory over Anderson provided a State Tournament performance for Fink, because only the district champion is progressing to States.

“It means a lot. It was a goal that I set a year ago from now on and I can't believe it came out and I achieved it,” Fink said. “I told myself that I would go in this, I would go for every ball. I really did. I didn't get them all, but I certainly got the most.”

Fink Groef in after Anderson gathered in the first set to turn it into a 4-3 match and got away with two important victories in that set.

The latter spelled two unknown opponents against each other and neither players had previously confronted each other.

“He is also so athletic and he is so consistent. I have never played him before, so it was absolutely like a wildcard match,” Fink said. “I didn't know what to expect.”

Anderson led 1-0 in the second set, but Fink would close the game by winning six consecutive games from there.

“He is a super athletic man, so a part of me wants to be offensive, but with an offense he can prevent it and then, ironically, it makes me defend,” Anderson said. “Say that I am going for a backhand -shot, maybe Lobbs me and now I play defense. So I think I was in the game behind it at a certain moment whether I want to match his playing style or he wants to play a high risk, high reward. Go for a powerful shot to get the point, but probably not.”

Anderson did his best to keep track of Fink and had countless excellent returns that would normally be difficult to return. But Fink's athletics suggested him to get countless balls and the bulldog was seen and split to make those shots.

So was it frustrating that Anderson Fink constantly saw his shots answer?

“That is a 'is the grass -green' question. It is extremely frustrating,” Anderson said laughing. “As soon as you end, you are from” Okay, I'm going to hit that rear corner. ” You touch it and boom, it comes to you immediately.

“So what happens often is that you touch a great opportunity, but he gets it back. If you couldn't (finish point) because he would get there, it starts to mess with your mental state.”

Anderson and Fink both did well to read each other's game. Neither of them was put out of position too much, but when one did, the other was capitalized.

The duo also used their athletics in their favor with hard shots and fast basin line from the road to the right to shoot back.

The first set went for about 70 minutes and saw several games with the duo 35 or more return. When Fink led 4-0, Anderson won a point after 76 consecutive returns. He would win another point later after a series of 57 return.

In those marathon-type competitions, Anderson would try to quickly set up the speed, charge and try to get hard shots from the reach of Fink near the net or near the sides. Sometimes it would work and Anderson would get a point, but it seemed that Fink would often reply back and did not let him slip away from the momentum.

“A lot of practice,” Fink said about his reaction time. “My teammates would come on the net, I worked on passing shots and lobs. I think that really helped.”

The victories in the District 4 Singles Tournament have Fink on 18-0 while entering the State Tournament.

“Just play my best,” Fink said about his expectations at the next tournament.

Fink took a 6-0, 6-0 win over Loyalsock's Colby Peters in the semi-final earlier in the afternoon. And while Fink won in Straight sets, Peters was able to play well, but he just couldn't win in a match against Fink, but he won points.

“I think that just stays consistent. I just did what I know I am doing the best,” said Fink about the key to beating Peters. “I didn't give up any balls, I went for everything.”

In the other semi -final, Anderson was linked to the Teli Bobotas of Montoursville. Anderson insured a 6-1, 6-2 victory over the warrior to secure his place in the district final.

“I wanted to get out with intimidation. We are both nervous to enter. I knew that if I started playing high reward in strong risk, he crumbled before I would do that,” Anderson said. “As soon as he crumbles, he starts to get nervous.” Oh I accused double “and so on. So I just try to take advantage of it, but he is also a great guy.”

Although he did not won district, Anderson noted that he was still more than happy with how this season went and reached the district final.

“It was very nice. You meet a lot of people. The tennis community is great,” Anderson said. “It creates a different type of environment. It is only you and your opponent. You can bind a little easier compared to a team sport.”

District 4 Singles Tournament

Semi -final

Jersey Shore's Ryder Fink Def. Colby Peters from LoyalsCok, 6-0, 6-0; Loyalsock's Evan Anderson Def. Teli Bobotas van Montoursville, 6-1, 6-2.

Final

Jersey Shore's Ryder Fink Def. Loyalscok's Evan Anderson, 6-3, 6-1.