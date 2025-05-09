Sidney Crosby and Nathan Mackinnon together again for Canada in the ice hockey worlds after 10 years

Note: Sidney Crosby and Nathan Mackinnon are joining forces to play for Canada in the Ice Hockey World Championship after 10 years.

Since all eyes are focused on the NHL play -offs, the two big stars in Europe are for the worlds that open in the Swedish capital of Stockholm and Denmark City Herning.

It is the last international test of human before the Winter Games of 2026 in Italy, where NHL players return to the Olympic Games after 12 years.

The two friends and neighbors in Halifax, Nova Scotia, were in the team that supplied Crosby to gold in the worlds 2015. By winning the tournament in Prague, Crosby joined Hockeys Triple Gold Club, a small group of players who won the Stanley Cup, the Olympic Games and the worlds.

These are the third worlds, and only since 2015 for Crosby, a triple Stanley Cup winner (2009, 16 and 17) and Double Olympic champion (2010 and 14). He conquered gold for Canada at every international tournament, including the World Cup 2016 Hockey and the World Junior Championship 2005.

In February, the 37-year-old also seemed to be alongside Mackinnon while he was lending to Canada to the 4 nations face-off trophy and the arch-rival the United States defeated in the extension.

Crosby has a 20th NHL season behind him with 33 goals, 58 assists and 91 points in 80 games for the Pittsburgh Penguins, which the NHL play -offs have missed.

Mackinnon chose to become a member of Canada after his Lawle in Colorado was eliminated in the first round. It will be the fourth worlds and and first since 2017 for the 29-year-old center, which included the second highest points in the regular season 116 and added another 11 in the play-offs.

Crosby will also reunite with goalkeeper Marc-Andre Fleury who just left the NHL, but postponed his retirement at the age of 40 to play again with Crosby and on the worlds for the first time.

It will be nice to spend some time together and to shout a bit against him in practice, to keep him honest, said Fleury, who won the Stanley Cup with the Penguins three times.

Among the rising stars, Canada includes the 18-year-old Macklin Celebrini, the top choice in the NHL version of 2024 that collected 63 points of 25 goals and 38 assists in his Rookie season for the San Jose Sharks.

Canada is the most successful nation at the tournament with 28 titles and is a favorite every year, regardless of who is available. With Crosby and Mackinnon it is definitely the team to beat.

Other contenders

David Pastrnak is back for the defending champion of the Czech Republic after his Boston Bruins did not continue to the play -offs.

The Czechs defeated Switzerland last year 2-0 in the final in Prague with Pastrnak who scored the winner. It was the seventh title that was won by the Czech Republic of the Czech Republic since the breakup of Czechoslovakia of 1993. Pastrnak achieved 106 points in the NHL and reached a hundred for the third consecutive season.

Utah -captain Clayton Keller will also request a US that is looking for a first world medal since a bronze in 2021. Alternative captains, forward tage Thompson of the Buffalo Sabres and Forward Conor Garland of the Vancouver Canucks, were in that team four years ago. Columbus defender Zach Werenski and Boston Net-Linder Jeremy Swayman were in the team that was fifth last year.

Filip Forsberg will appear again for the Sweden team, which last year beat Canada 4-2 in the Bronze-Medal competition. The left wing player returns home to play in two regular season matches between Nashville and the Penguins in Stockholm in November as part of the NHL Global Series. Others in the Sweden team are New York Rangers Vooruit Mika Zibanejad and defender of New Jersey Jonas Brodin and goalkeeper Jacob Markstrom.

The 2022 champion Finland struggled in the previous two worlds and finished seventh and eighth, the worst results in decades. Nashville -goalkeeper Justus Annunen, Chicago Vooruit Teuvo Teravainen and Rangers Vooruit Juuso parsinen hope to help things turn things around.

Switzerland has a trio from New Jersey; Vooruit Nico Hichier and Timo Meier and defender Jonas Siegenthaler.

The format

The 16 teams are divided into two groups for the provisional round.

Canada is in group A in Stockholm with Sweden, Finland, Austria, France, Latvia, Slovakia and newcomer Slovenia. Group B in Herning includes the Czechs, Switzerland, the US, Denmark, Germany, another newcomer Hungary, Kazakhstan and Norway.

The top four in each group makes the quarterfinals. From the semi -final all games in Stockholm will be in the iconic Avicii -Arena, formerly known as Globen. The last and bronze medal match are planned for 25 May.