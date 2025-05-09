Manush Shah, DIYA Chitale Crowned mixed double champions on WTT Tunisia 2025





Indian Mixed Doubles Duo Secure Gold in Tunisia The WTT medical Tunis 2025 was held in the Salle Omnisport De Councils in Tunisia between 22-27 April and was the ninth stop in the 2025 WTT series, which carries world ranking lists that helps to go to higher levels, such as the WTT champions and Grand Smash events. Indias hopes in the Mixed Doubles category was attached to Manush Shah and DIYA Chitale and who were the number three seeds at the tournament, and among the favorites to win it according to most of the best online gambling sites. With the amount of exhibition of the talent, the Indian Duos trip to the final was far from simple, but their easiest game came in the round of 16, where they were drawn against qualifications Sun Yang and Hu Yi, and they made light work of the Chinese couple and won in straight sets 11-6, 11-5, 11.5. In the quarterfinals, Shah and Chitale were confronted with a harder test in countrymen Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Sreeja Akula, who came in like Yoker signs. Gnanasekaran and Akula surprised the number three seeds by winning sets two and three, but Shah and Chital met and won the last two sets to claim 3-2. Shah and Chitale then beat Wassim Essid and Hana Goda from Tunisia and Egypt respectively, in straight sets in the semi -final and earned a place in the grand finale, where they would go against the number two seeds Sora Matsushima and Miwa Harimoto. The final was a back and forth match, where the Indian pair won the first set before the Japanese duo hit two again. The same pattern followed in sets three and four, but Shah and Chitale thought their best in the last set and won 11-6. The victory was a historic for India, because it was only their second mixed Doubles title during a WTT competition event, because Manika Batra and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran claimed gold in 2021 from the WTT administrator Budapest. Shah/ Chital Eying Global Success Na WTT Contender Title After their success in Tunisia, Shah and Chitale set all their sights on their next target – the world championships – which will be organized in Doha between 17 and 25 May. Speak about their victory over Matsushima and Harimoto, said Shah: When we played in Doha, we stood for the first time. I felt that there was a huge difference in the level. But this time we had some strategies and we knew what we could expect from such a strong pair. We will push to reach the quarterfinals at the world championships. Shah and Chitale are now in 11th place in the ITTF rankings, and their newest triumph was also a bit of redemption, because it was the Japanese couple that she defeated in straight sets in the quarterfinals of the WTT starter Doha earlier this year. Earlier in the competition, Shah and Manav Takkar reached the semi-final of the men's dubbels before they bows to Benedikt Duda and Andre Bertelsmeier, while Chital came in the last 16 in the Singles category, but was defeated by the Germany Sabine Winter. More sports news

