Does Byu-to-Utah State Pipeline commit to form? Deseret News

It is still early, but a trend may come up for a trend-lite for Utah State under new head coach Bronco Mendenhall.

What is it? The transfer of former Byu Cougars to USU.

Since Mendenhall has taken over the Aggies program in December, Utah State has added many new faces. Forty-Plus from the beginning of May, part of the program of the program under Mendenhall and another part live as a group of five programs.

A growing number of those additions are transfers from BYU.

Here are the cougars that have become aggies (this low season), from 8 May:

Miles Davis, run back

Jake Eichorn, center

Landon Rehkow, Punter

Carson Tujague, defensive Tackle

Chika Ebunoha, safety

The last two, Tujague and Ebunoha, were both officially announced as signatories in the state of Utah on Thursday.

More than a few of the cougars that have become aggies will probably play an important role for Utah State in 2025.

Davis is almost certainly part of a one -time punch to run back, along with New Mexico transfer Javen Jacobs. In the meantime, Eichorn will probably start in the middle, an experienced anchor about what one of the aggies should be better position groups.

As far as Rehkow is concerned, he should go into the aggies no. 1 Punter, according to Will Safris access to the NCAA transfer portal earlier this spring.

Tujague and Ebunoha are currently looking like Ebunoha depths have been eligible for two more years, while Tujague has four years. However, Mendenhall noted a few weeks ago that the aggies still have to add immediate contributors, so it is not outside the empire of the possibility that one of the two or both real playing time could see in 2025.

Not only (for) only depth, but there are some players that we also need more, said Mendenhall. … I do not know which percentage of university football teams are currently not adding, form or form in one way or another. It is certainly not the exception, it is now the rule. It's just how much.

Per on3At least 10 former Byu players remain available to be kept in the transfer portal and it would not be too surprising to see that more of them end up in Logan.

There has always been a schedule turnover between Byu and Utah State (and Utah).

This outside the season lost USU players from both Byu (Linebacker Max Alford) and Utah (broad recipient Otto Tia). And in recent seasons, the aggies have drawn remarkable players from both Byu and Utah. Other former cougars currently on the schedule of Utah State, are Quarterback Jacob conover and declining Jonathan Baird.

In the past five years or so during the coaching official period of Gary Andersen and Blake Anderson de Utah to the Utah pipeline was particularly fruitful for the aggies. Players such as Nick Heninger, Siaosi Mariner, Caleb Repp and Bryson Barnes came to Logan and had a real impact.

If things continue how they go under Mendenhall, 2025 is the start of a fertile byu-to-utah state food. The aggies can only hope fertile or even more than what came earlier.