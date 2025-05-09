Handley High School 17-year-old senior
Sport:Tennis.Positions:No. 5 Singles and No. 3 Double
Parents:Steffany and Greg Plotts
Place of residence:Winchester
What do you like about tennis?:I just like playing in the team and being with my friends. I also like a winner. When that ball just goes where you want it and it's that perfect shot, that feeling is great.
Most memorable moment in tennis:It was quite recently. My grandfather [Steve] Really had trouble and he has just been admitted to a hospice. All girls got a gift band together, and they all wrote cards for me and my mother and gave it to us. Everyone threw in and everyone wrote a card and everyone brought something. It was really sweet and I don't think I'll ever forget that.
Most shameful moment in tennis:I have definitely seen one of those overhead costs. That is always embarrassing to do.
Most difficult moment in tennis:I had a wrist injury my second year. That made it difficult to play. Nobody could find out what the problem was, so I just played through. It starts to come back a bit. I think I will be okay to play, but it makes it absolutely harder to play tennis.
Three people you can eat, dead or alive:[Ethologist] Jane Goodall; She's my idol. I would like to do what she did, but maybe in the ocean, maybe with sharks. [Actress] Carrie Fisher; She just had a very cool life. Her character Princess Leia really inspired me as a child. I read her book “The Princess Diarist” when I was a child. And my best friend's mother [Mahoney] He died of cancer when we were in high school; I think it would be cool to dine with her. She was a great person. Everyone always had great things to say about her. I wasn't really close to her, but I have always thought of her very much. I remember that she came to me and my friend's field hockey matches, and she always seemed like a strong and resilient person.
Greatest athletic influences:My mother, because she is Handley's tennis coach. She has always encouraged me to play tennis. And also my grandparents. They come to all my competitions and they always support me and find small ways to reward me when I play very well. They give me a good feeling about playing, even if I don't play well. It really helps me to remember why I play.
Favorite teachers:One is my third grade teacher at Powhatan School, ma'am [Lee] Slave. She was always so nice to me and she really worked with me when I was a child. I am friends with her daughter, so I am still a little friends with Mrs. Slavin. My second would be [former Handley history teacher] Sir [Mike] McKiernan. I had it my second year. He was so cool and he was always super fun to hang around. He made that class fun.
Favorite athletes: [Former UConn and current Dallas Wings guard] Paige Bueckers and [former Philadelphia Eagles center] Jason Kelce
Favorite team:Philadelphia Eagles
Favorite movie: I love Star Wars. I can't really choose one.
Favorite TV program:“Star Wars: The Clone Wars”
Favorite song:“Rebel girl” by bikini kill
Favorite food:Velveeta shells and cheese. Especially when my mother makes it.
The worst you have eaten:Once my brother had his visa in the freezer and it leaked everywhere. It came in the broccoli and all broccoli tasted like fishing. It was really dirty. That was a year ago.
Planning after high school:I go to UNCW (University of North Carolina Wilmington) and study Marine Biology. As a child I wanted to be a mermaid and I was told that I couldn't do it. Marine biology seems to be the second best option. I love the ocean. It is my favorite place to be in the area. I would live in the ocean if I could.
Compiled by Robert Niedzwiecki
|
Sources
1/ https://Google.com/
2/ https://www.winchesterstar.com/winchester_star/athlete-spotlight-handley-tennis-player-lexy-plotts/article_2e970552-60aa-544d-a506-4c755d419e1a.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Related