Athlete Spotlight: Handley Tennis Player Lexy Plotts | Winchester -ster

Handley High School 17-year-old senior

Sport:Tennis.Positions:No. 5 Singles and No. 3 Double

Parents:Steffany and Greg Plotts

Place of residence:Winchester

What do you like about tennis?:I just like playing in the team and being with my friends. I also like a winner. When that ball just goes where you want it and it's that perfect shot, that feeling is great.

Most memorable moment in tennis:It was quite recently. My grandfather [Steve] Really had trouble and he has just been admitted to a hospice. All girls got a gift band together, and they all wrote cards for me and my mother and gave it to us. Everyone threw in and everyone wrote a card and everyone brought something. It was really sweet and I don't think I'll ever forget that.

Most shameful moment in tennis:I have definitely seen one of those overhead costs. That is always embarrassing to do.

Most difficult moment in tennis:I had a wrist injury my second year. That made it difficult to play. Nobody could find out what the problem was, so I just played through. It starts to come back a bit. I think I will be okay to play, but it makes it absolutely harder to play tennis.

Three people you can eat, dead or alive:[Ethologist] Jane Goodall; She's my idol. I would like to do what she did, but maybe in the ocean, maybe with sharks. [Actress] Carrie Fisher; She just had a very cool life. Her character Princess Leia really inspired me as a child. I read her book “The Princess Diarist” when I was a child. And my best friend's mother [Mahoney] He died of cancer when we were in high school; I think it would be cool to dine with her. She was a great person. Everyone always had great things to say about her. I wasn't really close to her, but I have always thought of her very much. I remember that she came to me and my friend's field hockey matches, and she always seemed like a strong and resilient person.

Greatest athletic influences:My mother, because she is Handley's tennis coach. She has always encouraged me to play tennis. And also my grandparents. They come to all my competitions and they always support me and find small ways to reward me when I play very well. They give me a good feeling about playing, even if I don't play well. It really helps me to remember why I play.

Favorite teachers:One is my third grade teacher at Powhatan School, ma'am [Lee] Slave. She was always so nice to me and she really worked with me when I was a child. I am friends with her daughter, so I am still a little friends with Mrs. Slavin. My second would be [former Handley history teacher] Sir [Mike] McKiernan. I had it my second year. He was so cool and he was always super fun to hang around. He made that class fun.

Favorite athletes: [Former UConn and current Dallas Wings guard] Paige Bueckers and [former Philadelphia Eagles center] Jason Kelce

Favorite team:Philadelphia Eagles

Favorite movie: I love Star Wars. I can't really choose one.

Favorite TV program:“Star Wars: The Clone Wars”

Favorite song:“Rebel girl” by bikini kill

Favorite food:Velveeta shells and cheese. Especially when my mother makes it.

The worst you have eaten:Once my brother had his visa in the freezer and it leaked everywhere. It came in the broccoli and all broccoli tasted like fishing. It was really dirty. That was a year ago.

Planning after high school:I go to UNCW (University of North Carolina Wilmington) and study Marine Biology. As a child I wanted to be a mermaid and I was told that I couldn't do it. Marine biology seems to be the second best option. I love the ocean. It is my favorite place to be in the area. I would live in the ocean if I could.