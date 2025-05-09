Furenton's lawyer Cross-Examines complainant in Hockey Sexual Abuse Trial

Content warning: This story contains accusations of sexual violence.

London, Ont. The complainant in the process of sexual abuse for five former NHLERS was asked on Thursday about who was the fault of the alleged incident of June 2018.

The woman, known as EM in judicial documents because of a publication ban on the name of her, answered from elsewhere in the courthouse via CCTV to interrogation by lawyer Daniel Brown, who represents Alex Forenton.

Brown said that in the night in question, after a few drinks so that sober em and fun em (he used her real first name, which in both cases is subject to the publication ban), an alternative personality.

I don't know I like the alter ego, EM said at a certain moment during Brown's cross -hearing.

'Fun em does not think if it is a good idea or a bad idea to cheat her boyfriend, Brown continued. 'Fun em did not think about the consequences. Fun EM went to a hotel with a man she hardly knew.

EM said she took responsibility for going to the Delta Armories Hotel with Michael McLeod and previously testified that she was not comfortable with what happened after consensual sex with McLeod.

You said you blamed for years for what happened to you, Brown said. You no longer blame yourself. Who do you blame?

I still have some guilt, EM said.

Do you believe that it is easier to refuse your intentional choices than to recognize the shame, guilt and shame that you felt about your choices? Brown asked.

I'm not sure if I agree with you, EM said. I have a lot of guilt for myself, but I think other people should be held responsible that evening.

Brown circled back to earlier testimonies that EM said that the men she met in the bar paid for all her drinks that night, pointing that she bought some hunterbombs with a friend before she met McLeod.

Who is the fault of sober em who is fun em? Asked Brown, the third lawyer to investigate EM in four days. Is that em or Mr. McLeod or Mr. FORENTON or Mr. (Carter) Heart or someone else? Whose wrong is that?

EM replied that she was responsible for drinking.

Was it your choice to get drunk? Brown asked.

I should be allowed to (drink) and not worry that something bad is happening, she said.

Honor, EM was crossed by lawyer Megan Savard, who represents Hart. Savard challenged EM on the language she used in the days after the alleged event and tried to get clarification about whether she heard the men in the hotel room say: Cmon, not leaving or she is not crying, leaving her leaving when she tried to leave the room on 19 June 2018. Savard suggested that the last sentence was twisted to have more of criminal implications.

I stay there, EM said. I just tried to get the words out. They didn't want me to leave and they made sure that I didn't do that by walking back to the sheet.

Savard against the mention of crying in that night was only mentioned during witness this week.

The reason you invented this story from the men who say, don't let her leave, she cries (is because) you want it to be more likely that the jury will see this as worse than it was, Savard said.

I say my truth, my story, said em. I am not trying to make it look worse now. I have no reason to come up with a worse version.

Savard pressed EM to find a reference in the London London Police Service statement that the players saw her cry. When it was later asked to read from her statement, EM read a section in which she told Det. Stephen Newton that the men in the room could be said to be crying.

Thank you for found that, EM said.

McLeod, 27, is accused of two counts of sexual abuse, including one with regard to helping in the violation. Dillon Dube, 26, Cal Foote, 26, Foreenton, 25 and Hart, 26, are each accused of one count of sexual violence. All have not guilty of their charges.

It is expected that cross -hearing will continue on Friday.