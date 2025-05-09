LG inaugurates Delhis First Center of Excellence in Taekwondo, Weightlifting | Latest News Delhi





Lieutenant -Governor VK Saxena on Thursday delhis first center of excellence in boxing, struggling, weightlifting and Taekwondo developed developed by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) in Dwarkas sector 8. Delhi LG VK Saxena. (ANI) Spread over 23.3 hectares, the complex has a series of indoor and outdoor sports facilities. The interior functions include gymnasium and special spaces for boxing, wrestling, weightlifting, taekwondo, table tennis, yoga and aerobics. The outdoor facilities include six synthetic peat lanes for grass tennis and six badminton courts, as well as four courts for basketball, two netball fields, two volleyball courts and four pickle-ball courts. The complex is also equipped with an outdoor gym, a special jogging/walking track and an Olympic swimming pool of 50 mx 25 m. Future expansion projects of the complex include a combined football and hockey field, a synthetic athletic track, a ice rink, a speed track and a Children Park, said a DDA functionalis. In addition, there is a conference room, equipped with high-end internet and audiovisual equipment, with a seat capacity of 100, as well as a cafeteria, a restaurant and pastry facilities. Civil servants added that professional coaching in all sports will also be given a special emphasis on centers of excellence, especially in boxing, struggling, weightlifting and taekwondo. The (fit India) movement had resulted in children, even from the remote areas of the country, which started to participate in different types of sports activities, Saxena said. DDA is developing three more centers of excellence, including one for Waterproofics at Rohini sector 33, another for tennis and shooting in Dwarka sector 19 and the third for football and hockey in Dwarka, sector 23. DDA currently has 17 sports complexes and three golf courses in national capital.

