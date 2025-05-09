India-Pakistan: IPL Cricket suspended for a week after an evening of blackouts and escalating tensions





'We came for a vacation, but were now checking rocket ranges' Farhat Javed

Reporting from Muzaffarabad, Pakistan-assessed Kashmir Image source, AFP Image Caption, Tourists in Muzaffarabad, in Pakistan, slowly managed Kashmir. In the hotel we stayed in Muzaffarabad, in Pakistan-assessed Kashmir, the rooms with the mountain-oriented mountain rooms slowly emptied. These rooms have a fantastic view and look directly at the mountains that are managed by Kashmir in Pakistan, from the side rated by India. On every other day they would be considered premium. Now they feel too exposed. We no longer have guests or tourists. Those who are here will be moved elsewhere, “an employee told me on Thursday and had his voice be lowered. In the coming hours, the BBC team was also moved to the lowest floor of the hotel. You never know what will happen. Nobody wants to sleep with the line of control (LOC – the de facto boundary between the countries) tonight, “the employee added. There is a good reason for fear. Last night was the second consecutive night of Black-Outs in different parts of Pakistan-Toegestane Kashmir. From our hotel window we could see Artillery Fire illuminating the sky. The shooting went along the locomotive in different sectors until well into the night. Muzaffarabad, the administrative center of Pakistan-assessed Kashmir, is one of the places that India said it was focused in air strikes on Wednesday. The city was placed under a full blackout last night. It was an advice, but most people followed it without a doubt. Lights were eliminated in houses, hotels and shops. Streets that were usually full of the sound of late-night suppliers were creepy quiet. The intensity of the military language between India and Pakistan, together with the tone of the press briefings and statements, has sent a wave of fear in the region, especially here, close to the border. In the corridor of one of the hotels here, a young couple from Karachi decided if he returned home early. We came for a vacation, the woman said, but now checked rocket ranges on Google. “

