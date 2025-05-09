



Austin Kick -off for the Cotton Holdings Lone Star -Showdown -Football match of this season against Texas A&M in Austin was set for Friday, November 28 at 6:30 pm CT, the schools announced Thursday. A Thanksgiving Weekend tradition, 2025, the first time the game has been played on the Friday of the holiday weekend since 2007. In the renewal of the rivalry last season it was played on Saturday, but in the four meetings prior to that of 2008-11 it was held on Thanksgiving Day. Before 2008 the game took place on Friday of Thanksgiving of 1996-2007. The long-term rivals in the state also played twice in 1974-75 on a Friday, and in 1941 on a Thursday when Thanksgiving was Wednesday (November 26), for a total of 15 times on the day after Thanksgiving. All in all, 84 of the 119 meetings of Texas with Texas A&M have come to Thanksgiving or the day after. The Longhorns and Aggies will meet for the 120th time in a series dating from 1894 with Texas with an advantage of 77-37-5, including an edge of 46-12-1 in Austin. This year's competition will be the first time that the teams have been confronted in Austin since 2010 with the last two meetings in College State in 2024 and 2011. Texas has won four of the last five in the series with the only exception that will be in Austin in Austin in that competition in 2010. The Longhorns will go year five of the Steve Sarkisian ERA, and in the last two seasons have placed a 25-5 record, back-to-back college Football Playoffs semi-final performances, a SEC championship game and a BIG 12 championship. They open the 2025 season on August 30 on the road in the state of Ohio with the home opener versus San Jose State before 6 September. That will be the first of six home games with games against Utep (September 13), Sam Houston (20 September), Vanderbilt (November 1), Arkansas (November 22) and the Cotton Holdings Lone Star Showddown against Texas A&M (28 November).

