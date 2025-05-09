Sports
Louisville Councilwoman opposes the tennis center plan in Joe Creason Park
- An extension of $ 65 million from the Louisville Tennis Center, including 36 tennis courts and 28 pickleball rights, is confronted with the opposition of a metro council member and residents.
- Councilor Josie Raymond claims that Joe Creason Park is not the right location for the proposed expansion and requires more community input and environmental impact studies.
- The next community meeting to discuss the project is planned for Saturday at St. Xavier High School.
This story has been updated with a statement by councilor Ben Reno-Weber.
Two Louisville Metro Council -members were opposed to an extension of $ 65 million presented for the Louisville Tennis Center, with one that says that Joe Creason Park is not the place.
The planned development would create 36 tennis courts and 28 PickleBall -Rechtbanken in the existing tennis center near the Louisville Zoo. The proposal requires a renovation of the center, as well as an extension of 7.2 hectares, adding a restaurant, sports medicine clinic, pro-shop, virtual reality training center, children's club and monarch butterfly garden.
Councilor Josie Raymond issued a statement on Thursday with the question Kentucky Tennis & Picleball Center, Inc. Not to build Joe Cradas Park. Raymond, who represents District 10 where the park is located, was on a Tuesday evening community together with more than 700 inhabitants, most of whom were also against development.
Although expanding access to high -quality recreational facilities is important, we must approach this project with transparency, meaningful input for the community and a careful evaluation of the needs of the community, Raymonds statement is.
Raymond asked for developers to record a presentation during the next community meeting and to create extra ways for residents to submit comments outside the planned meetings.
The Tuesday evening meeting had no formal presentation or question and answer segment. Instead, residents were in line and submitted to an auditorium in the Cyril Allgeier Community Center, where they could speak one-on-one with architects and officials of the American tennis club Kentucky, and give written comments.
The developers must respond to that feedback and conduct a study into the impact of the environment to measure the effect on the Louisville Nature Center and an independent traffic investigation to gauge how to contribute to existing traffic patterns around the Louisville Zoo and Louisville Mega Cavern, Ray fund statement.
In a separate statement, councilor Ben Reno-Weber said whose district Raymond's touches, that he is disappointed “with the trial so far”.
“Community engagement must develop prior dedication, or observed dedication, on the land of the city, especially in a park,” he wrote. “Our parks are a generation treasure and we have to insist on their expansion and financing.
He repeated Raymond's sentiment that Joe Creason Park is not suitable for development, as proposed, “but I am happy to support a different space or another design.”
Nevertheless, it is still to be seen how much the members of Metro Council share the opinion of Raymond and Reno-Weber.
Councilor Anthony Piagentini, head of the Republican Caucus of the Chambers, told the courier Journal that the opposition to the project shows that this is the reason why Louisville cannot have fun things.
Raymond is entitled to her opinion, he said, and some opposition to every project can be expected. Public feedback is important, he added, and neighbors must be able to express their opinion and worries about issues such as traffic and the project range.
But, said the councilor of District 19, developments such as the proposed complex in Joe Creason Park are needed to push Louisville and keep cities of similar size.
Piagentini said he saw a lot of excitement for the project, which should be easy to access for residents of Louisville in neighborhoods throughout the city, although the supporters may not be as vocal as those who oppose it. He also said that he did not expect the opposition to extend to all 26 members of the Metro Council, who will eventually vote to approve or refuse the plan.
The proposal has also received support from Mayor Craig Greenberg and is expected to bring an annual $ 17 million to the city within five years.
Nobody argues against the potential of this project to improve Louisvilles Recreational and Tourism Landscape, Raymond wrote. But a development agreement may not be signed by the metro reality without ensuring that residents are informed, involved and getting the opportunity to help shape the outcome.
The next community meeting is planned at 8:30 am on Saturday at St. Xavier High School.
Reaching reporter Koley Doll at [email protected]. Range Lucas Aulbach at [email protected].
