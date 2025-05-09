2025 NHL Mock Draft, Post-Lottery Edition

After the results of the draft lottery on Monday, the Kraken are planned to choose No. 8 when the NHL design from 2025 starts on 27 June (how did Seattle end up here, and how does the lottery even work? View our pre-lottery primer.)

Last summer, the Kraken Berkly Catton selected over number 8 overall Pick, which so far looks like a good investment, since Cattons 145 points a total of 72 regular and post-season WHL competitions (so far) are the 14th in the past 25 years.

Could De Kraken find a similar high-end producer this year? Or is this the season that Seattle finally sets up a defender in the first round? There is a relatively high degree of uncertainty in prospecthierarchy this year while we enter the last pre-Draft phases before Jason Botterill supervises his first concept as general manager.

Let's see how the first eight choices of the design can come true, with a few last crack-related thoughts to conclude.

2025 NHL Mock Draft – Top Eight (version 1.0)

1. New York Islanders: Matthew Schaefer | D | Erie Otters (OHL)

2025 Statistics: Games: 17, Goals: 7, assists: 15, points/game: 1.29

Rankings: NHL Central Scouting: 1 (Na Skaters) | Data score: 83.17

The islanders won the NHL Draft Lottery and went up from no. 10 to no. 1 in general. In addition, they deserved the right to select Matthew Schaefer, a dynamic all-round presence on the blue line that should be the Islanders no. 1 defender for many years. He is a real premium prospect in a year different shortage of blue chip talent. He missed the vast majority of his eligible year when he broke his collarbone at World Juniors, but it is no sense that the injury is a long -term care and he did enough before the injury is a real difference maker. If I were to rank all this year's defense prospects and loaded the blue class in recent years, Schaefer would probably still be at the top.

2. San Jose Sharks: Michael Misa | F | SaginaW Spirit (OHL)

2025 Statistics: Games: 65, Goals: 62, Assists: 72, Points/Game: 2.06

Rankings: NHL Central Scouting: 2 (Na Skaters) | Data score: 85.65

The sharks fell from number 1 to no. 2 on the trekking lottery, but in a sense that makes their design easier. There are probably only two blue-chip perspectives in this class, and San Jose gets the other in Misa. There is no better scorer in the design. Misa could form a deadly, long-term top-two center combination with Macklin Celebrini or become a member of Celebrini and Will Smith to form a line of three three three-three, at least in crucial situations. It is a scary thought for the rest of the Pacific Division.

3. Chicago Blackhawks: Porter Martone | F | Brampon Steelheads (OHL)

2025 Statistics: Games: 57, Goals: 37, Assists: 61, Points/Game: 1.72

Rankings: NHL Central Scouting: 6 (Na Skaters) | Data score: 70.02

I went back and forth between Martone and Anton Frondell with this pick, because both can bring a similar long-term free score profile in addition to the playful Connor Bedard. At the end of the day I leaned to Martone because of his more consistent amateur production. 6-foot-3 With the matching physicality, Martone has a perfect power to compliment Bagard, but he still has to touch a few development markings before he safely characterizes it in this way. In the worst case where the mentality and skating of Martones is not developing, he is still developing a central six, free scoring scoring with NHL size.

4. Utah Mammoth: Anton Frondell | F | Djurgrden IF (Hockeyallsvenskan)

2025 Statistics: Games: 29, Goals: 11, assists: 14, points/game: .86

Rankings: NHL Central Scouting: 1 (Euro Skaters) | Data score: 57.56

Just as Chicago secures an attacking winger for Bagard, Utah provides a potentially long -lasting compliment for Logan Cooley in Anton Frondell. Frondell is a scorer, with one of the best pure recordings in the class. He also brings a size (6-foot-1, 198 pounds) and an all-round skills to contribute to every situation in the middle or on the wing. His production flowed to start the season, but Frondell ended his year in Sweden on a tear that reminded the exploration world of the advantage that he possesses.

As mentioned above, I considered giving Frondell to the Blackhawks. If that happened, project Martone here.

5. Nashville Predators: James Hagens | F | Boston College (NCAA)

2025 Statistics: Games: 37, Goals: 11, assists: 26, points/game: 1.00

Rankings: NHL Central Scouting: 3 (Na Skaters) | Data score: 58.68

Hagens was once considered the top perspective in this class after a few brilliant years for the development program of the American national team. His stock suffered under a good, but not great, concept season that plays hockey and questions about its size (5-foot-11, 177 pounds). Both factors suggest a “ceiling” on his game for some. Hagens, however, is dynamic with his feet, and a high-end playmaker and processor in the middle position. His fall to no. 5 is not as dramatic as was Shane Wrights Fall, but it could play in the same way with a player who was once a high-end amateur at a very young age, gradually settled as a strong professional.

6. Philadelphia Flyers: Caleb Desnoyers | F | Moncton Wildcats (Qmjhl)

2025 Statistics: Games: 56, Goals: 35, Assists: 49, Points/Game: 1.50

Rankings: NHL Central Scouting: 7 (Na Skaters) | Data score: 53.43

Draft analysts have been linked to the flyers since before the season, and the game remains logical with playing style, value and draw that needs everything here. Desnoyers is a physical two-way forward that can play on a line everywhere, play and produce Midden-Six for free scoring. He is one of the better prospects to get out of the Qmjhl in recent years.

7. Boston Bruins: Roger McQueen | F | Brandon Wheat Kings (WHL)

2025 Statistics: Games: 17, Goals: 10, assists: 10, points/game: 1.18

NHL Draft Rankings: NHL Central Scouting: 8 (Na Skaters) | Data score: 48.93

De Bruins are not afraid of risks or making consensus when taking first round fluctuations for upsideas that appears from the first round of last year Dean Letourneau. The 6-foot-6, skilled McQueen is perhaps the biggest swing in the home run in the design. He has an assembly of hockey characteristics that it measures against everyone in this classic life Matthew Schaefer and Michael Misa.

There were times in recent years, when McQueen was healthy and performed, that he was discussed as one of the top perspectives in this design year. He can use his size to win the puck, has a heavy shot and has soft, skilled hands that you could find on a 5-foot-10 first round pick. On the other hand, his skates lack a dynamic equipment, the special sequences are too intermittent for player of his skill level, and, most importantly, there is not much information about his back injury that forced him to miss a large part of his design season. Bob McKenzies report suggests that some teams may be red injury problems from McQuens. The NHL Draft Combiny Medical Checks will be a big milestone for McQueen if it goes into the top 10.

If McQueen does not fail his medical check-in, the physical but productive OHL striker Brady Martin could be the choice, as he reads as a Bruins-type player for me, in the Trent Frederic Mold. I even considered giving the Bruins Martin. If the Bruins were still at the height of their powers, I have more faith in that projection, but McQueens Upside is too tempting for a team that has built -in talent in recent years.

8. Seattle Kraken: Jake O'Brien | F | Brantford Bulldogs (OHL)

2025 Statistics: Games: 66, Goals: 32, Assists: 66, Points/Game: 1.48

NHL Draft Rankings: NHL Central Scouting: 4 (Na Skaters) | Data score: 65.88

This is more or less the best scenario for Seattle at number 8, with the last of what ID characterizes as “second -layer forward” here (although there there power Be in Victor Eklund again). Obrien is a 6-foot-2, playmaking, right-shot, center-compatible ahead that brings offensive and transition skills that is reminiscent of Wyatt Johnston, according to Cam Robinson from Elite -Prospects. Brantford trusted him heavily in all situations, including the penalty kill. I struggle to project him as a game-breaking, star-priot, and he has no physicality at pro-level at this stage. But the tools are there to contribute in the top six.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DG6FV-VNZDK https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DG6FV-VNZDK

(If the profile of a slim, 6-foot-2 right-shot attacker that center played for the bulldogs that are known, it should be: it also describes Seattles 2021 third round pick, Ryan Winterton.)

Other “Early” Kraken Trekking Thoughts

One could reasonably question the decision to prepare an attacker in the first round before the fifth consecutive season and to give the selection of a defender instead. In general, I prefer to draw up high because of the scarcity of high-end frontline players in transactions or free agents and the relatively stable projection of high-scoring attackers on an NHL career.

That said, I preferred the preparation of one of the skilled defenders (Zeev Buumum, preferably or Zayne Parekh) at number 8 last year. The difference this time is that I do not see a defense perspective at the level of Buven or Parekh (of course outside of Schaefer). Jackson Smith, Kashawn Aitcheson and Radim Mrkta are all interesting defense prospects in their own way, but at this stage I prefer Obrien with a comfortable margin. So, my early instinct is that the cracking will again choose a prospect.

One could also reasonably ask whether Seattle could exchange this choice based on the dedication of the team to be 'aggressive' outside the season this season and his repeated insistence that it is not going to actually set up with all its stock of first and second round picks in the next three years. Although I would not completely exclude it, the top 10 choices rarely move, and I think it is more likely that Seattle would exchange a future first round pick instead of this one. This year's design is reasonably characterized as 'below the average', so that teams still appreciate future assets.

If Obrien is not available at No. 8, which is a clear possibility, I probably consider Eklund or the other prospect that the top-sevent group has fallen above. (At the moment ID prefers Eklund above McQueen for Seattle, but the medical products are so important for that decision.)

I also love Cole Reeschy, Ben Kindel, and Carter Bearall are substandard WHL players. Yet everything in the design can be a range on this point, based on where they would probably be selected differently. ID gives Bear Stronger consideration on number 8, but he suffered a considerable Achilles injury for Everett, and that cannot be ignored when a team sets up so high. If trekking trade in the NHL is more common, I would say that a trade for Reeschy or Bear would be very intriguing. Kindel could linger to the bottom of the first round or even early second round. If Seattle could somehow acquire him in one way or another, in addition to a choice at number 8, this would be a coup.

* * *

Who do you see drawing up the cracks at number 8 in general? Leave your choices in the comments below or on x @deepseahockey or @sound_hockey or on bluesky @deepseahockey or @soundofhockey.com.