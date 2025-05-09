Nairobi, Kenya, May 8 – Sport is a super occupation that is passed on through families from one generation to the other.

This can mean shared experiences, passion, traditions or specific activities that have meaning for several generations.

Kenyas Leading Junior Table Tennis player Ahmed Noorani (15) belongs to this exciting group of enthusiastic sports families, who realized their game potential in different generations.

With an apparently insatiable hunger for success, Ahmed follows the legacy of his great -grandfather Abdulrew Mohamed Noorani, one of the founders of Nairobi Memon Sports Club and the title of “Father of Sports” by Nasserpuria Memon Jamat Nairobi.

Family Sports Line

His grandfather Mohamed (Bapa) Noorani played Karate after he reached the brown belt.

His father Adnaan and his uncle Kamran have played traditional Asian volleyball and have won various awards, including winning the most prestigious Kenya Open in 2008 with Memons.

– Family Tradition

Ahmed's great inspiration is deeply ingrained in his deceased older sister Khadija, who was a archery champion and her twin Noorbanu, a student at Statehouse Girls High School and National level swimmer and badminton player, who now plays table tennis and archery.

Reminding about his family line of sporting personalities, emphasized Ahmed: My zeal for sport is a cherished family tradition passed on by generations, starting with my great -grandfather, my grandfather who also drove a chase car for several Kenyan champion Sarbi Rai and Late Supee soin and now that us in a family.

This inheritance has since been culminated in enjoying sports that continue to bloom in general. Dad played a crucial role in shaping our enthusiasm in sport.

– A jacket of all transactions

And asked why he loves multiple sports, quips from Ahmed: I think sport is in our family, and for myself I never involved myself in video games when I was young.

I loved physical action because video games reduce the IQ level. Our community is very concerned with sports; Abdulalim Mohamed Bagha does Triathlon and represented Kenya at the Commonwealth Games.

I represented Kenya in Back -To -Back ittf Africa Junior Table Tennis Championships in Tunisia 2022, and Botswana 2024 thanks to Serena Hotels -Sponsoring.

Swimming, football, badminton and darts were previously Ahmed preoccupation, but not until he surrendered to the temptation of table tennis during the pre-known period to become Kenyas leading Junior Player today.

– Best placed Kenyan in Regional Tournament

Ahmed was recently the best-placed player on (position 4) on the recent Junior Table Tennis Championship of East Africa Commonwealth Games behind Ugandans Ali Kalisa, Evan Opio and Gilbert Gaga who defeated him in position 4 and 4 Play-Offs with 1-3.

–Care that injury

In 2018, Ahmed stopped after a nasty injury that he sustained in a football tournament, but that did not tore his passion for sport in any way.

I suffered a serious hip injury in football that influenced my general performance in sport. Two weekends for the recent Commonwealth event of East Africa in Kasarani, I also underwent a appendicitis operation that saved my weight due to some kilos.

Swimming has also been one of my heart wishes. I was on my way to Dubai for an aquatic championship to represent the country in butterfly and backstroke, breaststroke events, but when Covid happened, it became a mission impossible.

–Hemistring Two Racquet Sports

Thinking about his engagement in two racquet sports, and why he dropped badminton, added Ahmed: badminton needs speed and endurance, in table tennis you need speed and brain, so it was not easy to play both.

Ahmed was introduced in table tennis in 2019, but was involved in it in 2021. He then played badminton and table tennis for the community, and through a friend named Bilal Ahmed joined Coach Fahd Daims Stal in Oshwal.

Ahmed made his national team debut during the ITTF Africa Youth Championships 2022 in Tunisia after the qualification by the national team teeth.

Fahd invited us to Oshwal and after the national tests I had to stop badminton because the emotions were different.

More about Ahmed Noorani

Date of birth: 28/11/2009

Year started competing TT: 2021

National Junior Team Dubut: 2022

Role model in Kenya: Fahd Daim

Training: Oshwal Sports Complex

School: Moi Educational Center (Form 2)

Role model International: Ma Long

Playing style: hybrid twiddling to create a dynamic mix of defense and attack

Highlights of the career

1. ITTF Africa Junior Championship Botswana -Singles round of 16.

2. ITTF Africa Junior Championship Tunesia-Mixed Doubles Quarter Finalist, Singles and Doubles Round van 16.

3. Uganda Team Events 4th position.

4. East Africa Commonwealth Junior Championship Nairobi 2024-Singles Second number two and Team Events Runners Up