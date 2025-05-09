Newcastle steering scouts to look forward to Benjamin Sesko RB Leipzig as a potential replacement by Alexander Isak – Paper Talk | Football news





Transfer the top stories and rumors about Friday's newspapers … Daily mail Newcastle has sent scouts to view RB Leipzig -striker Benjamin Sesko in action to draw up potential replacements for Alexander Isak. In case he remains, Newcastle monitors the situations of Matheus Cunha, Bryna Mbeumo and Liam Delap to support Isak next season. Aston Villa is one of the many Premier League clubs that are interested in Newcastle wing player Harvey Barnes. Newcastle is still considering a step for Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford this summer. De Telegraaf The new sports director of Arsenal, Andrea Berta, is supposed to give a movement for Spits Viktor Gyokeres in what an important summer transfer window will be for the club. Sun The goalkeeper of Manchester United, Andre Onana, had seized his £ 350,000 car because he has no insurance. Alejandro Garnacho was still able to leave Manchester United this summer, even though he claimed that he was happy in the club.



Manchester United -boss Ruben Amorim repeated the importance of Bruno Fernandes in the midst of transfer rumors

Spain is ready to fight with England and Nigeria to secure the international loyalty of Manchester United Victor Musa. A supporter of Leeds United Vecht Vecht for his life in a coma after life -threatening injuries during the title celebrations on Monday. Daily mirror Mikel Arteta is supported on the transfer market with large summer spending on four important signing sessions to turn from Arsenal into winners.



Mikel Arteta reveals that PSG's Bench told him that the best team lost after two legs of brave efforts from his Arsenal side when their Champions League dream ended with a 3-1 defeat on aggregated

Marcus Rashford would collaborate with super-agent Pini Zahavi and the willingness to lower his salary requirements to facilitate moving to Barcelona. Scottish sun Serie A Side Udinese scouted Reo Hatate while weighing a summer dip with a big money for the Celtic midfielder. The future of Vaclav Cerny at Rangers stays in the air while he is preparing to return to his parent club Wolfsburg at the end of the season.

