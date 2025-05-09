



Rome, go. (May 8, 2025) The historic season of the University of North Alabama ladies team came in on Thursday afternoon in Rome, Ga., With the Lions who suffer a 4-0 setback to No. 48 UNC Charlotte in the semi-final of Utr Nit Tournament. North Alabama concludes the 2025 season with a record of 18-6, ending with the most single-season victories in Division I program history. The 18 wins are the most in a season since winning 21 games in the 1988 season 37 years ago. After a 4-2 quarter-final victory against Middle Tennessee yesterday, the Lions fought for the first time in program history with the 49 people. Una watched a second victory over a ranked opponent, but Charlotte took the early advantage with the double point before claiming that three consecutive singles wins. The 49ers went on to the Wnit final, with Charlotte on Friday 9 May at noon opposite No. 57 Washington State. The opening of the doubles part was the 49ers' Prisca Abbas and Lucia Aranda, who was humbling Senem Oceal And Mathilde Delaney From the court three, 6-1. Court Two saw Charlotte achieve the doubles advantage with Ni XI and Shona Nakano who overcome Una's Anoek Pruijmboom And Ada Karabacak In a 6-2 result. In Singles, Court Five was claimed by the 49 people in the 6-0, 6-1 victory of Abbas over Ocal. Aranda added the third team point for Charlotte van Court Four and defeated Delaney, 6-4, 6-3. Nakano won 7-5, 6-3 above Pruijmboom in court six to end. Unc Charlotte 4, North Alabama 0 Double 1. Sara Sucankova/Amira Badawi (CLT) vs. Stanislav Bobrovnikov / Eeva Ristola (Una), 5-3, unfinished 2. XI/Shona Nakano (CLT) def. Anoek Pruijmboom / Ada Karabacak (One), 6-3 3. Lucia Aranda/Prisca Abbas (CLT) def. Senem Oceal / Mathilde Delaney (One), 6-1 Order of finishing: (3.2) Singles 1. Sara Sucankova (CLT) vs. Stanislav Bobrovnikov (Una), 6-2, 4-5, unfinished 2. Ni XI (CLT) vs. Ada Karabacak (Una), 7-6, 2-1, unfinished 3. Amira Badawi (CLT) vs. Eeva Ristola (Una), 6-3, 2-5, unfinished 4. Lucia Aranda (CLT) def. Mathilde Delaney (One), 6-4, 6-3 5. Prisca Abbas (CLT) def. Senem Oceal (Una), 6-0, 6-1 6. Shona Nakano (CLT) def. Anoek Pruijmboom (Una), 7-5, 6-3 Order of finishing: (5,4,6) Match notes North Alabama: 18-6 Unc Charlotte: 23-5 For more information about North Alabama Athletics, visitwww.roarlions.comand follow Una AthleticsFacebook“TwitterAndInstagram.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://roarlions.com/news/2025/5/8/womens-tennis-womens-tennis-falls-in-wnit-semifinals-to-no-48-charlotte.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos