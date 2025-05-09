University of Brighton to open UK's largest indoor cricket academy





“Brighton Cricket Academy is an important addition to the great facilities at our redeveloped Falmer Campus and will help us deliver our ambition to be a leading provider for sports education for students from the United Kingdom and all over the world.” Square One Education Ltd is a company that is jointly owned by Rob Ferley, the head of Cricket Performance to Bradfield College and former professional cricketer who played for Kent CCC and Nottinghamshire CCC together with Sir Rod Aldridge, the patron of Aldridge Education and President of Susssex. The company will offer a team of highly qualified and experienced coaches and will manage the Academy daily. As part of the scheme, Brighton Cricket Academy is also open to local clubs and schools for coaching purposes. Sir Rod Aldridge of Square One Education Ltd said: “We are pleased to be part of this partnership with the University of Brighton and are of the opinion that the university will be the home base of the leading university cricket supply in the United Kingdom. The program will offer a double career path of the Academic Studies of the Elite Sports training and it combines the elite sport training and it the elite sport training and it the elite sport training and the elite sport training and it the elite sports training and the elite sport training and the elite sport training and it the elite sports training and the elite sport training and the elite sport training and the elite sports training in the elite sports training and it Work -based learning.

“Brighton Cricket Academy will transform the methods of coaching and meet the demand to coach the space in the province. At a time when Cricket is the second largest sport in the world and one of the fastest growing female sports in the UK, we have the opportunity to play this partnership to play a national role in the sport development.” The Falmer campus of the University of Brighton is the home of the school for Education, Sports and Health Sciences and has recently undergone considerable renovation and expansion. This has seen the establishment of world-class facilities to support education, learning and research in addition to new sports and leisure facilities for students, staff and the local community. Students from the University of Brighton who become a member of the Brighton Cricket Academy, have access to state-of-the-art sports science facilities at Falmer Campus, while students study courses for sports sciences get the chance to collaborate with players from the Brighton Cricket Academy through their professional placement. Open days take place on Falmer Campus on Friday 27 and Saturday 28 June. Read more about open days and book your place.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.brighton.ac.uk/news/2025/university-of-brighton-to-open-uks-largest-indoor-cricket-academy The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos