IWTTA 2025 Final Night Feature High Quality Table Tennis – Isle of Wight Observer News

The IWTTA 2025 Finals Night was held in the IW Table Tennis Center on Wednesday 30 April, with fifteen games that were disputed for a large crowd, which were treated to somewhat high -quality table tennis.

The undoubtedly star of the Night was Junior, Ryan Cates, who not only won the men's dubbels, with Paul Rainford, and the mixed Doubles, with Ann Joyce, but also the Junior Singles won against Lewis Johnstone and the men's Singles against Rainford. The final between Cats and Rainford saw beautiful shots of both players.

Rainford claimed two singles titles in the night and defeated Mike Turner, in the singles of more than 40 and the singles of more than 60.

Elaine Mills won the singles of ladies against Nicky Dando to claim her first singles title on the island. Anna Joyce claimed that another double title was playing alongside Dando in the women's doubles.

The title of Division Two was won by Spike Hughes, who defeated Cadet, Jye Lock, in four sets, although Lock was successful in the cadet final and won against Theo Lewis in another match with four set.

The title Division three was claimed by Junior, Joe Millward, who won against Paul Cates.

The Gordon Burns Handicapped Singles Trophy is played in memory of a former chairman of the IWTTA. Gordon's son, Danny Burns, disputed the final against Cadet Theo Lewis and won the title.

Theo collaborated with John Cornforth in the Brian Warne Doubles, whom they won against Cadet, Thane Taylor and Bryce Wilson.