The Cricket Super League in India is suspended, while Pakistan's matches are moved abroad, while nuclear arming countries are swinging to devastating total war

The Cricket Board of India has suspended the Money-Spinning Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 tournament for a week in the midst of rising tensions between India and Pakistan, a source with direct knowledge of the case told Reuters on Friday.

IPL chairman Arun Singh Dhumal and the Secretary Devajit Saikia of the Indian Cricket Board did not respond to Reuters calls and messages that were commenting.

Thursday's IPL match was left halfway through the fighting in the border regions of India, but the cricket board attributed the disturbance to a power outages in the stadium in the hill city of Dharamsala.

The collision between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals was put a ball in the 11th over, with the first road racet with the bat.

Priyansh Arya made 70 out of 34 balls before he was caught on Thangarasu Natarajan, at what point the game was suspended.

His opening partner, Prabhsimran Singh went just as well with 50 of 28 after the kings won the pitch and chose Bat.

The richest cricket tournament in the world started its current season on March 22, and the last game would be played on 25 May, with competitions that were spread over 13 locations throughout the country.

The nuclear armed neighbors have been aimed at several locations in Pakistan since Wednesday, when they were 'terrorist infrastructure' in response to a deadly attack in Kashmir last month.

New Delhi called two Pakistani subjects as suspects and accused Islamabad of being involved in the attack, an indictment that Pakistan denied and sought an independent probe.

The Indian army said that Pakistan's armed forces 'made several attacks' with the help of drones and other ammunition across the entire western border on Thursday evening and early Friday, a claim that Pakistan denied.

However, the disruption is not only limited to the Franchise Tournament of India, however, with Pakistan's own competition.

Although the IPL has been set up, the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has moved to the United Arab Emirates as a result of the rising voltages.

The PCB confirmed that it had made his decision in response to India who is said to have focused the match between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United in Rawalpindi on Wednesday evening in Rawalpindi with a surveillance drone.

It follows the postponement of a match on Thursday between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi involving three English players – James Vince, Tom Kohler -cadmore and Luke Wood.

In a statement, the PCB confirmed that the eight remaining fixtures of the T20 tournament, planned for Rawalpindi, Multan and Lahore, will all be performed in the VAE.

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi added: 'The PCB has always kept the position that politics and sport should be kept apart.

“However, given the extremely irresponsible and dangerous Indian act of focusing on the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, which was clearly done to disturb the current HBL Pakistan Super League X, the PCB has decided to shift the remaining games to India.”

Earlier this week, India and Pakistan exchanged punishing strikes in a rapid escalation between two nuclear armed neighbors who warned world leaders could get out of hand.

Both possess approximately comparable nuclear stocks of around 170 nuclear heads, but although India maintains a doctrine 'no first use', Pakistan does not accommodate such a limitation – raising the global alarm where the latter exchange could lead.

Explosions illuminated the nocturnal sky about Pakistan shortly after midnight, Asindia launched strikes at nine locations in response to last month's terror attack in Pahalgam, in Kashmir controlled by India, in which 26 civilians were killed.

Images that circulated on social media showed huge fireballs When missiles hit goals in the eastern province of Punjab in Pakistan and Kashmir controlled by Pakistan.

Delhi quickly emphasized that his attacks – called Operation Sindoor, traditionally worn by the women of Hindu men – focused on 'terrorist infrastructure' and did not hit Pakistani military assets, they describe as 'targeted, measured and non -uscalatoire in nature'.

Indian paramilitarian staff is a guard along a road in Srinagar

A soldier is investigating a building damaged by a suspected Indian rocket attack near Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistan-controlled Kashmir, on Wednesday

Volunteers wear a body after they recovered from the debris of a mosque damaged by a suspected Indian rocket attack near Muzaffarabad

The remains of what seems to be a French fighter jet lies on the ground after he has been shot in Wuyan in India judgment

Masood Azhar, the leader of designated Pakistani Islamist terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JEM), confirmed that his brother and nine other family members and assistants were killed in one attack on the Subhan Allah-Moskee in Bahawalpur, according to the Indian media and BBC Urdu.

But the Pakistani Minister of Defense Khawaja Asif claimed that the strikes found civilian areas and described them as an 'act of war', as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif warned that India's 'horrible act of aggression will not be punished', hoping that a dangerous escalation could be avoided.

The forces of Pakistan were authorized to respond to the strikes of India and reportedly a few hours later, rockets reportedly brought down five Indian fighter jets before the forces of Islamabad de Indian positionsacross de Line of Control (locomotive), the facto border kasjir, with art in the Netherlands, out with the stern-second industry-in-second-way die-of-the-border-of-the-styhy-in-second-way-of-the-course-of-the-course-in-second-course-Cerie-Cerie-Cerie-Cerie-Cerie-Cerie-Cerie-Cerie-Cerie-Cerie-Cerie-Cerie-Cerie-Cerie-Cerie-Ceries Started, with artillery.

More than two dozen citizens in Pakistan and at least ten in India have already been reported dead, where observers feared that the conflict could match a complete war that “the world cannot afford”, according to Secretary General Antonio Guternes of the UN.