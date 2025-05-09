Sports
The Cricket Super League in India is suspended, while Pakistan's matches are moved abroad, while nuclear arming countries are swinging to devastating total war
The Cricket Board of India has suspended the Money-Spinning Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 tournament for a week in the midst of rising tensions between India and Pakistan, a source with direct knowledge of the case told Reuters on Friday.
IPL chairman Arun Singh Dhumal and the Secretary Devajit Saikia of the Indian Cricket Board did not respond to Reuters calls and messages that were commenting.
Thursday's IPL match was left halfway through the fighting in the border regions of India, but the cricket board attributed the disturbance to a power outages in the stadium in the hill city of Dharamsala.
The collision between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals was put a ball in the 11th over, with the first road racet with the bat.
Priyansh Arya made 70 out of 34 balls before he was caught on Thangarasu Natarajan, at what point the game was suspended.
His opening partner, Prabhsimran Singh went just as well with 50 of 28 after the kings won the pitch and chose Bat.
The Indian Premier League competition was suspended for a week in the midst of tensions with Pakistan
Punjab Kings' collision with Delhi Capitlas was stopped on Thursday due to power problems
The richest cricket tournament in the world started its current season on March 22, and the last game would be played on 25 May, with competitions that were spread over 13 locations throughout the country.
The nuclear armed neighbors have been aimed at several locations in Pakistan since Wednesday, when they were 'terrorist infrastructure' in response to a deadly attack in Kashmir last month.
New Delhi called two Pakistani subjects as suspects and accused Islamabad of being involved in the attack, an indictment that Pakistan denied and sought an independent probe.
The Indian army said that Pakistan's armed forces 'made several attacks' with the help of drones and other ammunition across the entire western border on Thursday evening and early Friday, a claim that Pakistan denied.
However, the disruption is not only limited to the Franchise Tournament of India, however, with Pakistan's own competition.
Although the IPL has been set up, the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has moved to the United Arab Emirates as a result of the rising voltages.
The PCB confirmed that it had made his decision in response to India who is said to have focused the match between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United in Rawalpindi on Wednesday evening in Rawalpindi with a surveillance drone.
It follows the postponement of a match on Thursday between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi involving three English players – James Vince, Tom Kohler -cadmore and Luke Wood.
The most financial lucrative competition from Franchise Cricket has now been suspended
Priyansh Arya made 70 out of 34 balls before he was caught with Punjab kings flying in the beginning
In the meantime, the Pakistan Super League has moved abroad to the United Arab Emirates
English cricketers such as Chris Jordan (left) and David Willey (right) are of the affected
In a statement, the PCB confirmed that the eight remaining fixtures of the T20 tournament, planned for Rawalpindi, Multan and Lahore, will all be performed in the VAE.
PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi added: 'The PCB has always kept the position that politics and sport should be kept apart.
“However, given the extremely irresponsible and dangerous Indian act of focusing on the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, which was clearly done to disturb the current HBL Pakistan Super League X, the PCB has decided to shift the remaining games to India.”
Earlier this week, India and Pakistan exchanged punishing strikes in a rapid escalation between two nuclear armed neighbors who warned world leaders could get out of hand.
Both possess approximately comparable nuclear stocks of around 170 nuclear heads, but although India maintains a doctrine 'no first use', Pakistan does not accommodate such a limitation – raising the global alarm where the latter exchange could lead.
Explosions illuminated the nocturnal sky about Pakistan shortly after midnight, Asindia launched strikes at nine locations in response to last month's terror attack in Pahalgam, in Kashmir controlled by India, in which 26 civilians were killed.
Images that circulated on social media showed huge fireballs When missiles hit goals in the eastern province of Punjab in Pakistan and Kashmir controlled by Pakistan.
Delhi quickly emphasized that his attacks – called Operation Sindoor, traditionally worn by the women of Hindu men – focused on 'terrorist infrastructure' and did not hit Pakistani military assets, they describe as 'targeted, measured and non -uscalatoire in nature'.
Indian paramilitarian staff is a guard along a road in Srinagar
A soldier is investigating a building damaged by a suspected Indian rocket attack near Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistan-controlled Kashmir, on Wednesday
Volunteers wear a body after they recovered from the debris of a mosque damaged by a suspected Indian rocket attack near Muzaffarabad
The remains of what seems to be a French fighter jet lies on the ground after he has been shot in Wuyan in India judgment
Masood Azhar, the leader of designated Pakistani Islamist terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JEM), confirmed that his brother and nine other family members and assistants were killed in one attack on the Subhan Allah-Moskee in Bahawalpur, according to the Indian media and BBC Urdu.
But the Pakistani Minister of Defense Khawaja Asif claimed that the strikes found civilian areas and described them as an 'act of war', as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif warned that India's 'horrible act of aggression will not be punished', hoping that a dangerous escalation could be avoided.
The forces of Pakistan were authorized to respond to the strikes of India and reportedly a few hours later, rockets reportedly brought down five Indian fighter jets before the forces of Islamabad de Indian positionsacross de Line of Control (locomotive), the facto border kasjir, with art in the Netherlands, out with the stern-second industry-in-second-way die-of-the-border-of-the-styhy-in-second-way-of-the-course-of-the-course-in-second-course-Cerie-Cerie-Cerie-Cerie-Cerie-Cerie-Cerie-Cerie-Cerie-Cerie-Cerie-Cerie-Cerie-Cerie-Cerie-Ceries Started, with artillery.
More than two dozen citizens in Pakistan and at least ten in India have already been reported dead, where observers feared that the conflict could match a complete war that “the world cannot afford”, according to Secretary General Antonio Guternes of the UN.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/cricket/article-14694729/IPL-SUSPENDED-PSL-UAE-India-Pakistan.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Plans for new 127,000 square feet hockey complex in Delaware are going ahead
- PM Modi to inaugurate the latest metro 3 segment in August: Maharashtra CM Fadnavis
- Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping stand side by side in Moscow Red Square while Russia marks the victory of the Second World War
- 2025 FHSAA Tennis State Championships Student athlete Spotlights
- JOKO WIDODO journalist, threatened with criminal information to report Roy Suryo and Al
- United States to start the immediate withdrawal of up to 1,000 members of Trans soldiers | US military
- To contact us in the first trade in the UK to facilitate Trump fares
- Akbar GBAJABIAMALAA leaves 'Good Morning Football' after 1 season
- Pakistan denies directed by the military Indian base BBC News
- Pak Mp calls Shehbaz Sharif a “coward”
- Türkiye's annual inflation fell 11 consecutive months to 40 months in April: President Erdogan
- Keir Starmers' team lost when Trump rang to say that Hed won an agreement