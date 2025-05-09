Guo Zheng makes an explanation when group phases end in Bratislava





The two group phase in the ladies' snack event at the European Under 21 Championships are closed in Bratislava. Three former champions in the different title holder Veronika Matiunina van Dames, the champion of the 2023 champion and top player Hana Arapovic from Croatia, and 2022 winner Elena Zahariaasucconsuccessive led by their stage two challenges, she with different levels of dominance. However, the player who attracted the most attention was the French rising star Nina Guo Zheng, who delivered an impressive version by beating top seeds Hana Arapovic, Ainhoa ​​Cristobal from Spain and Josephina Neumann from Germany. Guo Zheng also concluded phase one undefeated, with victories over Sara Toki of Slovenia, Maria Geirea of ​​Finland and Sofie Khanh-Linh Eckeroth van Denmark. After the winning series of Nina, it is difficult not to draw parallel between her and another French star who made the headlines in this tournament in 2020 in Varadinprithika Pavade, who also triumphed while he was still a less than 15 player. It is flattering … I can only hope that I could follow in her footsteps. Her style, energy, success is something special, said Guo Zheng. Nina admitted that she did not feel under pressure this year. I played many times against Cristobal at club level, so I knew what to expect and I was well prepared, Nina said. Against Hana, who has already won the title here and has so much experience, I had nothing to lose. I was very relaxed; The pressure was on her. Reflecting on her match against Germanys among the 15 player Josephina Neumann, Nina noted: We have played against each other so often and I know that my game is not well suited to her. I used the parts where she mainly struggled against her. Two years ago, Guo Zheng won at the European Youth Championships in Gliwice in the event of Mixed Doubles and three silver medals in teams, Doubles and Singlesall while participating in the Under 15 category in Malm, she represented France in the category under 19, but did not reach the stage. In the younger categories, medals are not what is the most important thing. It is the journey where you improve yourself and your game. However, I have to say that playing in the category under 21 is a very different experience. Under 19 is still young people, but this is much more serious. Speaking of parallels with fewer than 15 players who later won the title Under 21, another young star follows in her teammates' footsteps. Koharu Itagaki has moved to the knockout phase and aims to repeat what Annett Kaufmann has achieved in Spa, Belgium, as a player under the age of 15. The German player successfully concluded phase two in Slovakia with only one defeat during both stages of the city against Anna Brzyska van Polen. Today ITAGAKI ELISE PUJOL conquered to reach the round of 16. The knock -out phase will be played tomorrow. See the photos here. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u9IFIVYQXMU https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1DjlryG0YOC

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ettu.org/guo-zheng-makes-statement-as-group-stages-end-in-bratislava/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos