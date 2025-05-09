Does Ekana Cricket Stadium Lucknow Weather Report and how to view match live?





IPL 2025, LSG vs RCB Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, Pitch-Weather Forecast Report: Royal Challengers Bengaluru will try to continue their dominant path and to become the first team that qualifies for the play -offs while on Friday they take on an inconsistent Luckknow Super Giants in the Ekana Stadium.

It will be a warm day in Luckknow with some cloud cover with the morning temperature is expected to be 38 degrees. The temperature is expected to remain the same in the afternoon, while it falls to 30 degrees in the evening, according to AccuWeather.

LSG vs RCB Luckknow Pitch Report The Ekana stadium area has usually helped the bowlers with batters who find little joy at this location. Depending on the field, black or red, it becomes a paradise of a bowler and then in combination with the big borders, expect the spinners to play a big hand in the procedure. IPL 2025, GT vs PBKS plays 11 live: Follow here Story continues under this advertisement LSG vs RCB Live streaming Which channel will the live match broadcast between PBKS vs DC? The IPL 2025 LSG vs RCB match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network on 9 May, Friday. What time will the IPL 2025 LSG vs RCB Match happen? The Worp for the IPL 2025 LSG vs RCB competition takes place at 7 p.m. Story continues under this advertisement What time does the IPL 2025 LSG vs RCB Match start? The IPL 2025 LSG vs RCB match starts at 7.30 p.m. Where to catch the LSG vs RCB Match Live streaming in India? The live streaming of the IPL 2025 LSG vs RCB match is available on the Jiohotstar app and website. PBKS vs LSG IPL 2025 Squads Story continues under this advertisement Luckknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Poran, Rishabh Pant (W/C), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav, Princeh Maharaj Singh, Akash Maharaj Singh, Digvesh Sinthi, Maindhi, HimMat, HIMMAT Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Shardul Thakur, Akash Deep, Shamar Joseph, Manimaran Siddharth, Aryan Juyal, Aryan Juyal, RS Hangargegar, Yuvraj Chaudhary Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar (C), Jitesh Sharma (W), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuveshwar Kumar, Lungi Ngidi, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma, Libstone, Libston, Swapn, Dar Salamn, Swapn, Swapn, Swapn. Hazlewood, Philip Salt, Nuwan Thushra, Mohit Rathee, Swaist Chikara, Abhinandan Singh

