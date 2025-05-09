NHL Playoffs 2025: Stanley Cup schedule, bracket, scores, as capitals, oilers earn victories





The second round of the NHL play -offs from 2025 rolled along on Thursday evening with a few game 2S. In the first, the Washington Capitals noted a 3-1 victory for even their series with the Carolina Hurricanes, and then the Edmonton Oilers won an overtime thriller in Vegas. After he was dominated in the territorial battle in game 1, the capitals turned the script and the battle on the hurricanes for a large part of the game 2. As you would expect, Tom Wilson was in the middle of everything. He brought his characteristic physicality, but Wilson also assumed an assist for the playing goal and sealed the victory with an empty network. Capitals goalkeeper Logan Thompson was also great with 27 Saves on 28 shots. He was not confronted too many difficult tests, but he always answered the bell when he did. NHL Playoffs 2025: Connor McDavid, Jack Eichel Headline 3 Stars of the Night Na Ot Thriller Austin Nivison In the west, the Oilers and Vegas Golden Knights played some bonushockey after Jack Eichel Vegas helped when collecting a shortage of two goals to force overtime. Eichel was dominant when he rode the game and records assists on each of the first three goals of Vegas. Unfortunately for Eichel and the Golden Knights, that didn't matter, because Connor McDavid made the game of the night to win the game and send the oilers to Edmonton with a 2-0 series lead. Fans longing for more play -off hockey does not have to wait long. On Friday evening, Game 3 contains between the Florida Panthers and Toronto Maple Leafs and Game 2 between the Dallas Stars and Winnipeg Jets. The Leafs want to take a 3-0 lead in their series and the jets will even try to pull the stars at 1-1. For the full schedule and the results for each matchup, follow here at CBS Sports. Round 2 (1) Toronto Maple Leafs vs. (3) Florida Panthers Game 1: Maple Leafs 5, Panthers 4 | To summarize

Game 2: Maple Leafs 4, Panthers 3 | To summarize

Game 3: Friday 9 May | 7 pm at FLA | TNT/Trutv/Max

Game 4: Sunday 11 May | 7:30 PM | at FLA | TBS/Trutv/Max

*Game 5: Wednesday 14 May | TBD | At Tor | ESPN

*Game 6: Friday, May 16 | TBD | at FLA | TNT/Trutv/Max

*Game 7: Sunday, May 18 | TBD | At Tor | TNT/MAX (1) Washington Capitals vs. (2) Carolina Hurricanes Game 1: Hurricanes 2, Capitals 1 (OT) | To summarize

Game 2: Capitals 3, Hurricanes 1 | To summarize

Game 3: Saturday May 10 | 6 pm at Auto | TNT/Trutv/Max

Game 4: Monday, May 12 | 7 pm at Auto | TNT/Trutv/Max

Game 5: Thursday, May 15 | TBD | at WSH | TNT/Trutv/Max

*Game 6: Saturday 17 May | TBD | at Auto | TBD

*Game 7: Monday 19 May | TBD | at WSH | ESPN (1) Winnipeg jets versus (2) Dallas stars Game 1: Stars 3, Jets 2 | To summarize

Game 2: Friday 9 May | 9.30 pm at WPG | TNT/Trutv/Max

Game 3: Saturday 11 May | 4:30 pm Bij Dal | TBS/Trutv/Max

Game 4: Tuesday 13 May | 8 pm Bij Dal | ESPN

*Game 5: Thursday 15 May | TBD | At Jets | TNT/Trutv/Max

*Game 6: Saturday 17 May | TBD | Bij Dal | TBD

*Game 7: Monday 19 May | TBD | at WPG | ESPN (1) Vegas Golden Knights vs. (3) Edmonton Oilers Game 1: Oilers 4, Golden Knights 2 | To summarize

Game 2: Oilers 5, Golden Knights 4 (OT) | To summarize

Game 3: Saturday May 10 | 9 pm Bij EDM | TNT/Trutv/Max

Game 4: Monday, May 12 | 9:30 AM | Bij EDM | TNT/Trutv/Max

*Game 5: Wednesday 14 May | TBD | at VGK | ESPN

*Game 6: Friday, May 16 | TBD | Bij EDM | TNT/Trutv/Max

*Game 7: Sunday, May 18 | TBD | at VGK | TNT/MAX Round 1 Game 1:Maple Leafs 6, Senators 2 | Summary

Game 2:Maple Leafs 3, Senators 2 (OT) | Summary

Game 3:Maple Leafs 3, Senators 2 (OT) | Summary

Game 4:Senators 4, Maple Leafs 3 (OT) | Summary

Game 5:Senators 4, Maple Leafs 0 | Summary

Game 6:Maple Leafs 4, Senators 2 | Summary Game 1:Panthers 6, Lightning 2 | Summary

Game 2:Panthers 2, Lightning 0 | Summary

Game 3:Lightning 5, Panthers 1 | Summary

Game 4:Panthers 4, Lightning 2 | Summary

Game 5:Panthers 6, Lightning 3 | Summary (1) Washington Capitals vs. (WC2) Montreal Canadiens Game 1:Capitals 3, Canadiens 2 (OT) | Summary

Game 2:Capitals 3, Canadiens 1 | Summary

Game 3:Canadiens 6, Capitals 3 | Summary

Game 4:Capitals 5, Canadiens 2 | Summary

Game 5: Capitals 4, Canadiens 1 | Summary Game 1:Hurricanes 4, Devils 1 | Summary

Game 2:Hurricanes 3, Devils 1 | Summary

Game 3:Devils 3, Hurricanes 2 (2o) | Summary

Game 4:Hurricanes 5, Devils 2 | Summary

Game 5:Hurricanes 5, Devils 4 (2o) | Summary Game 1:Jets 5, Blues 3 | Summary

Game 2:Jets 2, Blues 1 | Summary

Game 3:Blues 7, Jets 2 | Summary

Game 4:Blues 5, Jets 1 | Summary

Game 5:Jets 5, Blues 3 | Summary

Game 6:Blues 5, Jets 2 | Summary

Game 7:Jets 4, Blues 3 (2o) | To summarize (2) Dallas Stars vs. (3) Colorado Avalanche Game 1:Avalanche 5, Stars 1 | Summary

Game 2:Stars 4, Avalanche 3 (OT) | Summary

Game 3:Stars 2, Avalanche 1 (OT) | Summary

Game 4:Avalanche 4, Stars 0 | Summary

Game 5:Stars 6, Avalanche 2 | Summary

Game 6:Avalanche 7, Stars 4 | Summary

Game 7:Stars 4, Avalanche 2 | Summary Game 1:Golden Knights 4, Wild 2 | Summary

Game 2:Wild 5, Golden Knights 2 | Summary

Game 3:Wild 5, Golden Knights 2 | Summary

Game 4:Golden Knights 4, Wild 3 (OT) | Summary

Game 5:Golden Knights 3, Wild 2 (OT) | Summary

Game 6:Golden Knights 3, Wild 2 | Summary (2) Los Angeles Kings vs. (3) Edmonton Oilers Game 1:Kings 6, Oilers 5 | Summary

Game 2:Kings 6, Oilers 2 | Summary

Game 3:Oilers 7, Kings 4 | Summary

Game 4:Oilers 4, Kings 3 (OT) | Summary

Game 5:Oilers 3, Kings 1 | Summary

Game 6:Oilers 6, Kings 4 | Summary

