Doha 2025: Opening weekend Blockbusters are set to ignite world championships





The countdown to the ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals Doha 2025 has reached fever, with the spectacular nine days celebration of table tennis that fascinated Qatar of 17-25 May. With the official schedule for the first two days now unveiled, table lovers worldwide can eagerly anticipate an exciting start of the tournament, with excellent matchups and global superstars that promise to deliver unforgettable sports moments. Day 1 starts with what could be an immediate classic, such as the top-ranking Duo Lin Shidong and Kuai Man Face recently awarded WTT Feeder Singles champions Liam Pitchford and Anna Hursy in a fascinating mixed double compartment at 10:00 (GMT+3) on Saturday 17 May. The Star Power will take place during the opening day with singles appearances from Global Sensation Mima Ito, the formidable Lebrun Brothers and the technically brilliant Chen Xingtong. 2023 Silver medal winner Wang Chuqin starts his championship campaign against Nandan Naresh in a prime-time collision at 19:10 (GMT+3). Day 2 sees Wang Chuqin return to the spotlight and collaborate with Sun Yingsha while the decorated duo starts their defending defense against Jishan Liang and Amy Wang at 10:00 (GMT+3) on Sunday 18 May. The excitement continues to build up as Tomokazu Harimoto, when he pursued his Maiden Men's Singles Medal at the World Championships Finals, Lim Jonghoon confronts what promises to be an exciting game at 12:40 (GMT+3). The remarkable family story of Harimoto continues when Tomokazu's wonderfully talented younger sister Miwa debuts her world championships against Margaryta Pesotska at 13:20 (GMT+3). The compelling story of the weekend reaches a new peak when Lin Shidong and Liam Pitchford are facing each other again, this time in Singles competition, while the two phenomenal players are at 17:10 (GMT+3). Find the schedule of the full day 1 and day 2 HERE The expectation of the ITTF World Championships Finals 2025 continues to intensify as the tournament approaches. With championship dreams on the line of the opening fairs, the drama promises to be immediately and fascinating. Which athletes will etching their names in table tennis legend during this indispensable opening weekend in Doha?

