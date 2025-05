Gwersyllt Park Cricket Club today marked a memorable opportunity with the official opening of his new state-of-the-art community pavilion and changing facilities-a transformational development that became even more special with the sincere name of the location of local cricket legend Ron Pearson. Now officially known as Ron Pearson PavilionThe facility was unveiled for a crowded meeting of members of the community, local leaders and cricketworthiness. The naming of the pavilion serves as a deep emotional and heart-warming tribute to Ron Pearson, whose remarkable 60-year dedication to the club and the broader cricket community has left an indelible inheritance. Ron, who was present for his family for the occasion, was visibly moved by the gesture. He was recently honored with the Cricket Wales Lifetime Achievement Awardcalled the General winner of the ECB Lifetime Achievement Awardand granted ECB Vice President Membership – Recognition that underlines his extraordinary dedication to the game. “This facility represents an important step forward in our mission to make cricket a game for everyone,” said Victoria JonesFacilities Investment Manager at Cricket Wales. “We are proud to have supported Gwersyllt Park Cricket Club in developing a space that will welcome and inspire the next generation of players, volunteers and community leaders.” The event was also attended by a large number of prominent local figures, including CLLR Mark PritchardLeader of Wrexham Council, Alwyn JonesChief Executive of Wrexham Council, CLLR Tina ManningLocal County Borough Council for Gwersyllt East Ward and Lady Vice -Mayor of Wrexham, and Barry CawteCEO of Cricket Wales. The £ 900,000 project – supported by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, ECB, Sport Wales and a successful local crowdfunder campaign – is widely praised as a model example of how “leveling” investments can really, sustainable benefit to local communities. “This is more than a cricket field – it's a hub for learning, connection and opportunities,” said Mark ByrneChairman of Gwersyllt Park Cricket Club. “And the naming of Ron Pearson ensures that it is forever rooted in the values ​​of service, dedication and passion for community.” Designed as a fully inclusive facility, Ron Pearson Pavilion Offers top cream facilities in addition to flexible community spaces, educational and conference rooms and will serve as a basis for the regional activities of Cricket Wales. It is expected that it will play a crucial role in promoting participation, leadership and well -being in Wrexham and beyond. The opening day ended with warm parties, shared stories and a clear sense of pride and optimism when a new chapter began – a built on the foundation laid by Ron Pearson and the many who helped form the cricket trip of Gwersyllt.

