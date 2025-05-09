'The process worked' | Mayor of Louisville says that Joe Creason Park Tennis Center's plan is dead | Profound





Louisville, Ky. (WDRB) Mayor Craig Greenberg gave his support for a $ 65 million sports complex in Joe Creason Park on Friday and said: “It is clear” the community does not support it. The move came when the opposition of neighbors and park users in Louisville was mounted, who argued that the public park was not the right place for a tennis and pickleball center and interpreted the negotiations behind the scenes of the city. “I have heard loudly and clearly from Buren around Joe Creason Park that this proposed project should not be built here,” said Greenberg during a press conference in the park. “This shows that the process works. The voice of the community is important.” Dozens of people gathered to hear the comments from Greenberg, cheering when he announced the project “will not move forward” in the park. Rebecca Minnick, executive director of the nearby Louisville Nature Center, said that the decision shows that “people in Louisville love our parks and we love our green spaces.” “I am happy that they listened to and that people showed up to support it, and it is not often that nature wins,” she said. “So I'm really happy.” Speaking with a crowd that project critics and members of the development team of Kentucky Tennis and Pickleball Center Inc. Included, Greenberg said that he is planning to support a similar effort elsewhere in the city. Wil Davis, CEO of the Development Company, said reporters that the mayor's decision was “a pity”, but that his group still wants to pursue the project elsewhere. However, he said there were no discussions about a new location. “We are pleased to work with the mayor and we think he is sincere to want to do something new,” said Davis. The announcement took place on the day before a second open house was planned. Hundreds of people took a community center for the first event of the development group on Tuesday. Announced last month, the project was advertised as a world -class facility that would attract tournaments and increase local access to racket sports. Plans provided 36 tennis courts, 18 pickleball courts, a restaurant and other facilities such as a health club and a clinic for sports medicine. Part of the outside dishes was presented for an existing parking space on the site. A cemetery, the historic pool house and the playground would not have been hit. This is a developing story and will be updated. Related stories: 'Joe Creason Park is not the place' for tennis and pickleball -hub, says Metro Council -member CHANTS, SIGNS AND QUESTIONS: Hundreds of Pack meeting on the development of Joe Creason Park 'Save Joe Creason' campaign condemns planned $ 65 million tennis, pickleball hub in Louisville Park Copyright 2025 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

