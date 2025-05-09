Ping Pong is more than a simple game

When writer Lisa Lucas Phoenix, Arizona visited, heard about the table tennis player Thelma Thall, who won two world championships in the 1950s. Thall participated in a men -dominated world formed by rigid gender roles and expectations that dictated how women should dress and behave. She was confronted with sexism and anti -Semitism, but became a pioneer in sport; She also played an important role in ping-pong diplomacy in the 1970s. The game was an unexpected tool that thawed the relationship between the US and China. In fact, this simple game helped to reform the political landscape. These details stimulated Lucas and co-author Steven Landsberg to write PingA short story that investigates countless themes, including anti -Semitism, sexism and generation trauma.

What can we learn about anti -Semitism in sport from the story of Ping?

Anti -Semitism has been common in sport since the 1950s and sixties. A notorious example was the 1972 Olympic Games in Munich, where 11 Israeli athletes were slaughtered. Anti -Semitism is less open these days, but it remains. Jewish athletes are often identified in media coverage that is rarely done with Christian athletes. And why is this generally accepted in Sport? According to a 20232024 Kick it out Report, anti -Semitic incidents in football rose by 63 percent in just one year, which underlined the continuous presence of prejudices in sports culture.

Have Jewish athletes historically avoided certain sports?

Historically, Jewish life encouraged many competitions; For example, the scholar Shimon Ben Lakish was reportedly a gladiator, around 200 BC. During the 20th century, Jewish athletes came, among other things, American pricing, professional basketball and baseball, among other things.

After the Second World War, many Jewish families, formed by trauma and discrimination, discouraged their children with high contact sports such as football and hockey. Tennis, largely limited to rural clubs that often exclude Jews, was also out of reach, making Jewish communities their own sports and social clubs. Table tennis, on the other hand, offered an accessible alternative with a low risk. The book character Marty embodies this cautious post -war parenting mentality.

Was this something you experienced?

Steve's mother, a survivor from the Holocaust, was worried about aggressive, full contact sports such as American football; Instead, they and other parents prefer contactless options such as tennis. More generally, Jewish families often emphasized academics about athletics, which resulted in a generation of highly educated professionals -Doktoren, lawyers and dentists.

How does the book explore generation trauma?

Generation trauma never looks or expresses itself in the same way. It seems to change from one generation to the other. In the story, Miriam (modeled to Thall) pushed back against anti -Semitism, ages and sexism, and managed her fear and stress by becoming a world -famous athlete.

Ronnie, Miriams daughter, became an absolute pleasure for her mother. She did not hold her mothers and could not define herself outside the success of her mothers; That's why she broke her frustrations about her husband.

Jenny, the daughter of Ronnie, was bullied and humiliated by classmates. She expressed her fear by compulsively pulling one hair out at the same time and focusing her anger on the sport of Ping Pong, which was essentially part of family culture. Like Miriam, she learned to step away from the expectations of others, either in sport or life, which was the key to finding her self -feeling.

How does the story of Ping inform modern geopolitics and sports competition?

Ping Pong is a good example of worldwide competition in sport. But demonstrably no other sport was used as effectively as a political tool to open relationships between two hostile countries.

Mao Zedong, for example, was determined to transform China into a worldwide player in sport and politics through the game of Ping Pong. During the cultural revolution, money was diverted to build huge stadiums that would guarantee good training for their table tennis aids. The masses desperately tried to rise from poverty through the game, but only a few made it.

The book also investigates the high level of stress and abuse that athletes have endured for political gain. Again, the character Marty is a good example. He could not take the pressure of politics and he numb himself with drugs. If the story went on, Marty would not make it, he would die from an overdose.