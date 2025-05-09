Sports
Ping Pong is more than a simple game
When writer Lisa Lucas Phoenix, Arizona visited, heard about the table tennis player Thelma Thall, who won two world championships in the 1950s. Thall participated in a men -dominated world formed by rigid gender roles and expectations that dictated how women should dress and behave. She was confronted with sexism and anti -Semitism, but became a pioneer in sport; She also played an important role in ping-pong diplomacy in the 1970s. The game was an unexpected tool that thawed the relationship between the US and China. In fact, this simple game helped to reform the political landscape. These details stimulated Lucas and co-author Steven Landsberg to write PingA short story that investigates countless themes, including anti -Semitism, sexism and generation trauma.
What can we learn about anti -Semitism in sport from the story of Ping?
Anti -Semitism has been common in sport since the 1950s and sixties. A notorious example was the 1972 Olympic Games in Munich, where 11 Israeli athletes were slaughtered. Anti -Semitism is less open these days, but it remains. Jewish athletes are often identified in media coverage that is rarely done with Christian athletes. And why is this generally accepted in Sport? According to a 20232024 Kick it out Report, anti -Semitic incidents in football rose by 63 percent in just one year, which underlined the continuous presence of prejudices in sports culture.
Have Jewish athletes historically avoided certain sports?
Historically, Jewish life encouraged many competitions; For example, the scholar Shimon Ben Lakish was reportedly a gladiator, around 200 BC. During the 20th century, Jewish athletes came, among other things, American pricing, professional basketball and baseball, among other things.
After the Second World War, many Jewish families, formed by trauma and discrimination, discouraged their children with high contact sports such as football and hockey. Tennis, largely limited to rural clubs that often exclude Jews, was also out of reach, making Jewish communities their own sports and social clubs. Table tennis, on the other hand, offered an accessible alternative with a low risk. The book character Marty embodies this cautious post -war parenting mentality.
Was this something you experienced?
Steve's mother, a survivor from the Holocaust, was worried about aggressive, full contact sports such as American football; Instead, they and other parents prefer contactless options such as tennis. More generally, Jewish families often emphasized academics about athletics, which resulted in a generation of highly educated professionals -Doktoren, lawyers and dentists.
How does the book explore generation trauma?
Generation trauma never looks or expresses itself in the same way. It seems to change from one generation to the other. In the story, Miriam (modeled to Thall) pushed back against anti -Semitism, ages and sexism, and managed her fear and stress by becoming a world -famous athlete.
Ronnie, Miriams daughter, became an absolute pleasure for her mother. She did not hold her mothers and could not define herself outside the success of her mothers; That's why she broke her frustrations about her husband.
Jenny, the daughter of Ronnie, was bullied and humiliated by classmates. She expressed her fear by compulsively pulling one hair out at the same time and focusing her anger on the sport of Ping Pong, which was essentially part of family culture. Like Miriam, she learned to step away from the expectations of others, either in sport or life, which was the key to finding her self -feeling.
How does the story of Ping inform modern geopolitics and sports competition?
Ping Pong is a good example of worldwide competition in sport. But demonstrably no other sport was used as effectively as a political tool to open relationships between two hostile countries.
Mao Zedong, for example, was determined to transform China into a worldwide player in sport and politics through the game of Ping Pong. During the cultural revolution, money was diverted to build huge stadiums that would guarantee good training for their table tennis aids. The masses desperately tried to rise from poverty through the game, but only a few made it.
The book also investigates the high level of stress and abuse that athletes have endured for political gain. Again, the character Marty is a good example. He could not take the pressure of politics and he numb himself with drugs. If the story went on, Marty would not make it, he would die from an overdose.
Sports and competition essential reads
|
Sources
2/ https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/brainstorm/202505/ping-pong-is-more-than-a-simple-game
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Trump offered Qatar Super Plane like Air Force One
- IIHF – Germany Downs Hungary
- Have alarming information forced us to intervene in the Indian-Pakistani conflict?
- Lifting taxes that are rich floating in Trump
- Three things to know prior to the NCAA regionals for Domestnis
- Eating ultra-processed foods every day can lead to people at risk of developing Parkinson's disease
- What is Habeas Corpus, the legal procedure that Donald Trump plans to suspend?
- Zelensky offers to meet Putin in Türkiye personally
- My week TCW Review – Boris covers his back
- ITB student, thanks to Prabowo, Jokowi, the chief of the national police after being detained
- MET Office Issue ThenderStorms Weather Warning -3 Region Checking | Weather | tidings
- The earthquake was disturbed south of New Mexico on Sunday