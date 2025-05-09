Sports
IPL Cricket suspended in the midst of the growing voltages of India-Pakistan | IPL
The Indian Premier League was suspended, initially for a week, due to concern about the safety situation in the country in the midst of rising tensions along the border with Pakistan. The news came hours after the decision was made to move the final matches in the Pakistan Super League to United Arab Emirates due to safety problems. Foreign players in India and all teams in Pakistan are expected to leave the countries for the next 24 hours.
Further updates with regard to the new schedule and the locations of the tournament will be announced in due course after an extensive assessment of the situation in consultation with relevant authorities and stakeholders, Devajit Saikia, the secretary of the board for checking cricket in India (BCCI), said in a statement. The decision was made by the IPL Council of the board after a considerable consultation with all the important stakeholders after the statements of most franchisees, who transmits the concern and feelings of their players, and also the views of the broadcaster, sponsors and fans; While the BCCI is restoring full confidence in the power and readiness of our forces, the board thought it was wise to act in the collective interest of all stakeholders.
Transport in India is complicated by the closure of 27 airports on safety problems, also in the host city of Dharamsala. Thursday match there between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals was abandoned after 10.1 Overs, with the players and staff of the two teams ran out of the ground. They mixed each other's coaches, with some who still wore their pads before they returned to Delhi with Chartered Train on Friday morning.
Thursday's abandonment came with Mumbai -Indians, who would be opposite Punjab Kings in Dharamsala on Sunday, already on the way and delighted fast negotiations in which the luminaire in Mumbai was discussed and rejected before the teams settled in the neutral amount of Ahmedabad. Mis players traveled properly to Gujarat, where they heard from the suspension of the competitions, and their foreign players will now return to Mumbai to collect their possessions before they return home.
Dharamsala is approximately 80 km from Pathankot, site of one of the three Indian military bases that are aimed at what civil servants described on Thursday as rockets and drones, which leads to the decision to leave the game. It does not look nice that cricket continues while the country is at war, a BCCI officer told the PTI news agency.
With 58 games played and 12 group phase luminaires, plus four play-off tires, the BCCI must now decide whether and how to complete the competition. The option to move to the VAE where the tournament was shifted when it was forced to close by the Covid outbreak of 2020 because it has already been set to organize the PSL, but a move to South Africa is possible, helped that all six teams are controlled by Eigen Franchise, the Sa20. The IPL was also moved to South Africa in 2009 when it coincided with Indian elections.
The last time the IPL was closed, when COVID flared up again in 2021, and concluded in the VAE in September, and a resumption later this year, after the conclusion of Indias test series in England, is possible. India will play six White-Ball matches in Bangladesh in August, followed by the Asia Cup with eight teams in September, which they are due to host. Both are deemed to be canceled, which opened a possible window for the IPL to resume in the middle of the English summer, collide with the hundred and the knockout phases of the T20 explosion.
In the meantime, on Thursday, PSL match between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings was postponed in the midst of claims that an Indian drone rocket had damaged the area around the stadium in Rawalpindi where it should be played, an attack described by Mohsin Naqvi, chairman of the Pakistan Cicket Board.
The PCB has always been in the position that politics and sport should be kept apart, Naqvi said in a statement. Given the extremely irresponsible and dangerous Indian act of focusing on the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, which was clearly done to disturb the current Pakistani Super League, the PCB has decided to move the remaining competitions to the VAE, so that the inland and strange cricketers are tared by our Edelgasten.
If a responsible organization that has repeatedly overcome setbacks and ensured that the game of Cricket is flourishing, it was important for us to take care of the mental well -being of all players participating in the PSL. I regret that our domestic audience and cricket enthusiasts cannot watch these competitions in Pakistans stadiums.
Ten English players are currently involved in the IPL: Meeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jacob Bethell, Jos Butler, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Phil Salt and Reece Topley. Seven play in the PSL: Sam Billings, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, James Vince, David Willey and Luke Wood.
