Sports
Girls Tennis: Semi -final matches of individual state championship set for Friday
AURORA – The first two rounds of the Girls Tennis Individual State Championship Tournaments of the Colorado High School Activities Association were completed on Thursday in Denver City Park, Denver South High School, Pueblo City Park Memorial Park and Cheyenne Mountain High School. The semi -final will be played tomorrow with the final for Saturday. The game starts on both days at 9 am.
Brackets
5A Championship
In No. 1 SinglesValor Christian's Caroline Daughter, the individual champion of 2024, will continue her search to win a second consecutive title when she takes on Fairview's Stella Laird. In the meantime, Ralston Valley – the number 1 placed team in the Dual Team State Championships – brought all seven lines to the semi -final, with the Mustangs Emerson Bonner Fossil's Irene Cobos played in the semi -final for a chance toppel for the state title.
Fossil Ridge also brought a player to the semi -final In No. 2 SinglesJust as Sophie Hartman from Fossil Rock Canyon's Sanskriti Sinha Andralston Valley's Scarlett Lutz plays, it takes on the autumn Doyle of Cherry Creek. In No. 3 SinglesRalston Valley's Anna Curran and Ainsley Cunningham from Rocky Mountain play in one semi -final, while Rebecca Gelfer from Regis Jesuit takes on the Zoe Hochstadt of Cherry Creek in the other semi -final.
In No. 1 doubleCherry Creek's Duo by Elena Sepesi and Zoey Hao plays Megan Knudson by Rock Canyon and Ally Jenkins, while the Reese Blanchard and Ella Bohling of Valor Christian Ralston Valley's Adia Farling and Cassidy Gordon will take on the champion match. In No. 2 DoubleKarissa Manley and Elizabeth Harbaugh of Cherry Creek play Rock Canyon's Mia Wynne and Skylar Smith with the winner with the winner of the other semi -final: Ralston Valley's Kylie Engelsman and Olivia Hendrickson vs. Valor Christian's Sienna Deghetto and Sofia Yaron.
Ralston Valley (Mataya Farling and Julia Campbell) and Regis Jesuit (Abigail Puschaver and Brooklyn Craven) will face each other In No. 3 DoubleWhile the other semi -final matchup De Reese Bieser by Valor Christian and Bayley Bowers vs. Cherry Creek's Dylan Milo and Sydney Wadsworth will contain. Finally, In No. 4 DoubleRalston Valley's Kate Decker and Sophia Baig will be confronted with Valor Christian's Josie Vanhoeven and Juliana Carr, while Maia Turnbull from Fossil Ridge and Mattie Capes compete against Ashley Geoghegan and Chagajee Colburn by Cherry Creek.
4A Championship
Cheyenne Mountain and know Denver – who have advanced six and seven lines to the semi -final respectively – will meet In No. 1 Singleswhen Alyssa Sadri van Cheyenne Mountain will want to deduce the double defending champion in Kent Denver's Lila Meddenhauer. In the other semi -final, Niwot's Saha Kolli and George Washington's Hannah Nguyen will play for a chance to play in the state title match.
In No. 2 Singles, Rose Katen Katen from Cheyenne Mountain will take Lily Kate Fackelman from Air Academy, while Hannah Kennda of George Washington knows Denver's Victoria Strobos. Lie Strobos of Kent Denver plays Grand Junction's Abi Kearl In No. 3 SinglesWhile Sophie Zhou van Cheyenne Mountain takes on Mullen's Anna Lawrence.
Air Academy, which has advanced four lines to the semi -final, will be No. 1 doubles Team of Bronwyn Whisenant and Riley Green are facing Cheyenne Mountain's Saphron Heroldt and Mary Koury, while Niwot's Sam Zacky and Anne Haley take on Annie Goldmanis van Kent Denver and Nora Rapp.
In No. 2 DoubleMullen's Ali Croci and Alexa Valdez meet Cheyenne Mountain's Emma Varnum and Sisi Haubert, while Kent Denver's Claire Bookmyer and Sofia Begal Gemma Braza and Lexie Lueckeman play. The No. 3 doubles The semi -finals will know Denver's Samantha Brenner and Sofia Pina vs. Palmer Ridge's Inge Schultz and Claire Munroe on one side of Bracket contain, and Grand Junctions Molly Moquin and Piper Hall vs. Mullen's Grace Jeffers and Jordan Alexander on the other side.
In No. 4 DoubleLauren Sharp van Cheyenne Mountain and Charlotte Wellens play Mullen's Jane Roth and Addie Aragon for an opportunity to go to the title match, where they are dealing with the winner of Kent Denver's Margaux Lively and Hallie Silverman vs. Air Academy's Kinley Kilcooyne and Gabi Bean.
3A Championship
Peak to Peak, which has advanced six of the seven lines to the semi -finals, will see his Lena Crotty on Mira Leon from Colorado Academy. In No. 1 SinglesWhile Isabella Jacobsma of St. Mary's Academy's Ellie White and Dawson plays school in the other semi -final no. 1 singles.
In No. 2 SinglesSeverance's Josephine Carter plays Alexa Blanch by Vail Christian, while Peak to Peak's Syndey Lewis is confronted with the Isabella ProHS of Resurrection Christian. In No. 3 SinglesMaya Anderson of Prospect Ridge Academy will take on Emma Bosco of Evergreen for an opportunity to play in the champion match against the winner of Vail Christian's Heidi Iverson vs. Peak to Peak's Ranye Ezenekwe.
Peak to Peak's Duo from Sydney Parkinson and Molly Kolachov will compete against Eaton's Madi Smith and Trinity Salberg, while Anna Johnson from Colorado Academy and Storm Bearley are confronted No.1 doubles semi -finals. In No. 2 DoubleVail Christian's Autumn Woods and Camden all compete against Lutheran's Ava Black and Emma Price, while Peak to Peak's El Alle-Bonyy and Lhadze Olsen will play against Evergreen's Emilia Short and Shyann Berdorf.
In No. 3 DoubleAmelia Wagoner and Natalie Rocks from Prospect Ridge Academy will pass the Ella Franko and Theresa (loan) La van de Holy Famy to the winner of the semi -finals between Eaton's Aya Kinoshita and Evelyn South and Evelyn Sasseville. Sasseville.
Finally, In No. 4 DoubleElsie Schuler and Serafima Tsevan from Prospect Ridge Academy will compete against the St. Mary's Academy's Mary Kate Reagan-Wilson and Emalisa Martinez. On the other side of the bracket, Eaton's Lila Dejager and Hayden Logan will try to pass Timnath's Mia Dixon and Natalie Irby.
