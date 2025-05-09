



Sid Naresh. Photo -Matthew Tw Huang India-West Staff Reporter Los Angeles, Ca – In a sports landscape saturated with basketball, football and baseball, an unlikely competition runs in the spotlight: table tennis. Major League Table Tennis (MLTT), founded in 2023 by software entrepreneur and lifelong enthusiastic Flint Lane, strives to make the fast, globally beloved sport a permanent fixture in the American professional athletics. Adi Sareen. Photo – Kevin Seifert The inaugural season of the competitions started on September 15, 2023 in Daytona Beach, Florida, only a few weeks after a spectacular debut on ESPN's Ocho Daya playful but more visible platform for unconventional sports. MLTT returned to Ocho Day in 2024, where he confirmed the presence of the media and offered mainstream viewers a first taste of his exciting, fast size. Since then, MLTT has grown into ten franchises that span the US, with new additions in large markets such as New York and Atlanta. One of the most recent developments: the Spinners in Seattle, one of the founder of MLTTs, were taken over by an LLC conducted by Indian-American shareholders. The franchise moves to Los Angeles prior to the 2025 season and points to the ambition of the Leagues to bring professional table tennis to the Nations Entertainment Capital. Jeet Chandra. Photo-Wilfred Wong The attraction of the competitions is not limited to fans. NBA Hall of Famer Manu Ginobili is a co-owner of the Florida Crocs, while the World Top 10 tennis player of Germany has invested Dimitrij OVTCharov in the Princeton Revolution. Players from more than 40 countries populate team schedules, but one of the most striking demography that pops up within MLTT is the growing presence and influence of players and investors of Indian descent. Nandan Naresh. Photo -Steve Connolly Is among them ADI NetworksA player in Indian-Origin for the soon in La-based Spinners, who currently lives in New Jersey and has an American green card. The Texas Smashowned by Mahesh Joshi, contains promising talents such as Nandan Naresh And Anirban Ghosh. The Atlanta Blazers field Jeet chandraAnother striking one from India, while the Portland Peddlers Are home base Nikhil Kumar And Sid NareshWho not only shines in MLTT but also Team USA represents on the international stage. MLTT's competition format itself is designed for entertainment: five matches per team Matchtwo Singles, One Doubles, followed by two more singles. Players compete for 21 points in total, and in the case of a draw, teams are facing a “Golden Game”, an exciting, rotating racing-to-21 with all five players. The Golden Game is worth six extra points, which often determine the outcome of the competition and inject tension in every match. Nikhil Kumar. Photo -Matthew Tw Huang While MLTT from home-grown stars is feeding, the broader ambition of the competitions is clear: established table tennis as a sustainable and spectators-friendly sport in the US, his leadership invests in media-visibility, athlete support and the involvement of fans. In addition, MLTT not only grows a competition that promotes a cultural and generation shift. Although most competitions play rising stars in their own country, the highest ranked American table tennis player, JhaAlso of Indian descent, continues to train and mainly compete in Europe. His success underlines the gap that MLTT hopes to bridge: building an ecosystem of world class at home so that future talents such as the Naresh or Adi Sareen brothers can thrive without leaving the country. While MLTT starts the third season with a stronger national footprint and a diverse base, his formula of global flair, fast innovation and a growing South Asian backbone perhaps the Rally-Force-American table tennis waited.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indiawest.com/indian-american-investors-athletes-driving-major-league-table-tennis/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos