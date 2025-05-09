India and Pakistan to move or cancel cricket games in the midst of rising voltages

The escalating conflict between India and Pakistan has forced both countries to suspend or move their cash-rich cricket competitions.

The Indian Premier League, one of the world's richest sports matches with 10 franchises with a value of around $ 1 billion each, said it had suspended the matches of the current season. The five -year -old broadcast deal alone is worth more than $ 6 billion.

On Thursday evening, one of the matches in the Himalayan city of Dharamsala had to be left, and the stadium of around 20,000 people had to illuminate, while heavy shelling continues along the border with Pakistan.

The Pakistan Super League, much smaller than the Indian Premier League, but with great significance in Pakistan, said that it moved the remaining eight games of his season to the United Arab Emirates due to the safety problems. One of the competitions competitions on Thursday had to be postponed in Rawalpindi after the Pakistani authorities of India accused of focusing on the cricket stage of the city.

In the past, Cricket helped bring the two countries closer. India and Pakistan, together with Sri Lanka, jointly organized the Cricket World Cup in 1996. But separation of the political tensions of Cricket became almost impossible after 2008, when Pakistani militants arrived and attacked Mumbai and kill more than 160 people. Pakistani players are forbidden to play in the lucrative Indian competition that recruits the best talent in the world for exuberant salaries. The two countries have also stopped playing each other, with the exception of global events such as the World Cup.