Bill Belichick's girlfriend Jordon Hudson is still 'welcome to the Carolina football facilities' after the report she was banned





Has North Carolina moved to reduce the presence of Jordon Hudsons around the football team? UNC officials released a statement on Friday morning that she was still welcome in her football facilities, despite a report from the contrary. Advertisement Although Jordon Hudson is not an employee at the university or Carolina Athletics, she is welcome at Carolina's football facilities. Jordon will continue to manage all activities related to coach Belichicks Personal Brand outside his responsibilities for Carolina Football and the university. UNC coach Bill Belichicks -friend is a lightning rod around the program since her role in an interview with CBS Sunday morning. Hudson, 24, has been influential in North Carolina in Belichicks for a short time. Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson said they met in a plane to Palm Beach in 2021. (Photo by NHL images/NHLI via Getty images) (NHL images via Getty Images) Hudson's possibly reduced the role in North Carolina for the first time on Friday morning in an episode of Pablo Torres Pablo Torre Discovered Podcast Centered around Hudson and Belichick. Torre said 11 sources were spoken in front of the podcast and revealed that two had told him that Hudson was told not to be in North Carolinas facilities. Two sources at the University of North Carolina tell me that there was a decision last week, it was taken by the higher UPS within the athletic department that Bill Belichick had hired to be the best -paid public employee, not only coach in the state of North Carolina for $ 10 million a year, and that decision was no longer allowed in the football building. She is not allowed on the football field. Quote don't think you will hear a lot from Jordon who is making progress. Advertisement Less than an hour after UNC's statement was released, Torre said he was at his report “, which came from the highest levels” of the football program of North Carolina. The public fascination for the relationship between Belichick, 73 and Hudson grew after she had told CBS Tony Dokoupil that Belichick would not answer a question about how the two met. Hudson accompanied Belichick to the interview to promote his new book, and that case was It is said that it is not the only time that she had submitted during the CBS interview. In a statement days after the interview was broadcast, Belichick said that Hudson just did her work to ensure that the interview remained on course and that the two have a personal and professional relationship. The statement apparently confirmed that Hudson is a de facto PR representative for Belichick, because the coach had previously asked that she was copied on his e -mails in North Carolina. In turn, she even gave North Carolina's advice on how to hire Belichick's son Steve as the defensive coordinator of the team. Hudson does not have an official job at North Carolina, although her e -mail signature said she played a role in Belichick Productions. According to a report in athletics after Statistics Netherlands interview, Hudson was a big reason why hard Knocks and North Carolina never came to an agreement to document the first season of Belichick with the school. The production of NFL films was in conversation with North Carolina to follow a college program for the first time, but in the end the discussions fell apart.

