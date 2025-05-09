



Mayor of Louisville Craig Greenberg says that the plan to build a controversial tennis and pickleball complex in Joe Creason Park will not move forward. He made the announcement on Friday after a major protest from Buren about the proposed $ 65 million project. Center.hongers were due to this week's community meeting about the proposal, where residents expressed concern about reduced green space, noise, traffic and environmental effects. “The trees and the trees and all the natural serenity of Friday have to hear the trees and to hear all the trees. Make their voices heard.” The process worked. Your votes were heard. Your worries were applied. Supporters were heard and we listened: “Greenberg said. Many neighbors, including grooms, held signs that loaded” Save Joe Crason Park. “They did not hold their response to the mayor's announcement on Friday and brought in applause.” I started with an e -mail to e -mail and call his office to his office. So long to call off the project, he received an apology. “I am sorry that we will be on this point, and we will continue with other community projects with earlier community involvement,” said Mayor Greenberg. While the city reverses the course and the project cancels, the Metro councilor Josie Raymond was the point at home that recreation was never. “This movement was never anti-tenna. This movement was never anti-pickleball, “she exclaimed. It was about having the city listen to the people who live near Joe Creason Park.” There are so many great professionals to have a world -class tennis center. It is only that we have to find the right location, “said grooms. Mayor Greenberg said that he is going back to the drawing table to find a new location to build the tennis and pickleball facility, but would not discuss any details where it could be.

Mayor of Louisville, Craig Greenberg, says that the plan to build a controversial tennis and pickleball complex in Joe Creason Park will not move forward. He made the announcement on Friday after a major protest from Buren about the proposed project of $ 65 million. The project is said to have rented 25 hectares of land for 36 tennis courts, 18 pickleball courts, a restaurant, a clinic for sports medicine, performance areas, offices and a vision training and virtual reality center. Hundreds showed up for this week's community meeting about the proposal, where residents expressed concern about reduced Greenspace, noise, traffic and environmental effects. “The birds and the trees can hear and all the natural serenity that this place offers is really worth keeping,” believes neighbor Stephanie Grooms, who runs the paths of the park every day. Bridegrooms attended Friday's press conference, where Mayor Greenberg thanked everyone for hearing their voices. “The process worked. Your voices were heard. Your worries were brought up. Supporters were heard and we listened,” said Greenberg. Many neighbors, including grooms, kept signs with the text: “Save Joe Creason Park.” They did not stop their response to the mayor's announcement on Friday and burst into applause. “I started e -mailing and calling his office about this project about 12 months ago,” said Stephan Zimmerman, a tree grower who lives across the park. When Zimmerman asked the mayor why it took so long to call the project, he received an apology. “I am sorry that we are right now and we will continue with other community projects with earlier community involvement,” said Mayor Greenberg. While the city reverses the course and cancels the project, Josie Raymond from Metro Council rode home that recreation was never the problem. “This movement was never anti-tennis. This movement was never anti-pickleball,” she exclaimed. It was about having the city listen to the people who live near Joe Creason Park. “There are so many great professionals to have a world -class tennis center like this. It's just that we have to find the right location,” Grooms said. Mayor Greenberg said he is going back to the drawing table to find a new location to build the tennis and pickleball facility, but would not discuss any details about where it could be. Previous stories:





Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wlky.com/article/joe-creason-park-project-scrapped-louisville/64726738 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos