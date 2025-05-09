Colorado College Hockey Coach Kris Mayotte Announced that Paul Pooley, old head coach at Notre Dame, and Jordy Murray, assistant coach at Michigan Tech since 2022, have joined the Tiger -Staf as an associated head coach and assistant coach respectively.

In his 20 seasons (2005-25) as Associate Head Coach, Pooley helped Notre Dame win three regular season titles (two CCHA and one Big Ten) and five conference tournament crowns (CCHA in 2007, 2009, 2013 and Big Ten in 2018 and 2019), while making seven NCAA Tournament appearances (2008, 2011, 2017, 2018, 2021-22) and four Frozen Four appearances (2008, 2011, 2017 and 2018).

"Our search for a candidate to strengthen our championship culture gave priority to qualities beyond just technical expertise," said Mayotte. "Paul's proven ability to develop elite talent and deliver sustainable success demonstrates his excellence, but it was his alignment with our vision to elevate both individuals and the collective program that secured his appointment. He not only brings championship pedigree and unwavering commitment to player development, but also dedication to the growth of the players."

Pooley was involved in all aspects of the Notre Dame program and mainly supervised the development of the Irish defenders. He helped running the unit of the special team with the Fighting Irish, which ended the 2021-22 season with the best ranking penalty kill of the nation (.906), which also marked the best Single-Season criminal percentage in program history.

He joined Irish staff after 11 seasons (1994-2005) as head coach at Providence College. During his term of office at Providence, the Friars won the Hockey East title in 1995-96 and appeared in two NCAA tournaments (1996 and 2001). The Hockey East and New England Coach of the Year 2001 and a double finalist for the Spencer Penrose Award as the National Coach of the Year, Pooley played an important role in the development of four all-America players during his term of office at Providence.

“I am very happy that I have the chance to become a member of Kris and his staff at the Colorado College,” said Pooley. “I was really impressed by the caliber of the people I met during my visit, from the administration to the coaching staff and the quality of the facilities and resources available for the student athletes. I am delighted to bring my coaching experience and passion to the Colorado College and to contribute to the constant success of the program.

As an associated head coach at Lake Superior State of 1992-94, he was an important role in leading the Lakers to a few NCAA Division I National Championships in 1992 and '94, and a second place in 1993.

Pooley graduated from the state of Ohio (cum laude in Accounting and Marketing) in 1984 and was one of the top players of the CCHA of 1980-84 and a selection of the second team for the All-Decade team of the 1980s conference. A triple member of the All-Academic-Team of the Ccha, he. A second team All-CCA selection in 1981, he was also selected as the CCHAs Co-smokie of the year that season.

Pooley closed his collegial career in 1984 as the CCHA player of the year and Bauer's National Player of the Year, leading the nation in scoring with 32 goals and 64 assists for 96 points in 41 games. Selected first-team All-cha and first team All-America as a senior, Pooley is the all-time leader of Ohio State in goals (114), assistes (156) and points (270) and joined the Ohio State Athletic Hall of Fame in 1994.

A resident of Exeter, Ontario, Pooley and his wife, Kelly, have two children: Scott, who played college hockey at Holy Cross and now plays professionally in Europe, and Taylor, who played women's football in Ball State.

Murray joined the MTU employees after serving ASA voluntary assistant coach at Notre Dame during the 2021-22 season. His main responsibilities include recruitment, special teams and player development.

Murray, born in Faribault, Minnesota, played 119 games for the Wisconsin Badgers of 2008-11. He scored 60 career points with 38 goals and 22 assists, was a member of the NCAA Runner-Up team of 2010 and obtained a bachelor's degree in consumer affairs in Wisconsin.

“When hiring Jordy we add a rising star whose vision matches the future of this program,” said Mayotte. “Jordy has shown a congenital ability to identify talent, to cherish skills and forge relationships, the cornerstones of Elite recruitment and player development. Jordy's addition to complete our employees enables us to continue to improve how we develop players and compete in the best university hockey League in the country, the NCHC.”

Murray played professional hockey (2011-17) in the Swiss Elite League (Swiss-A) for six years. He skated Forrapperswil-Jona, Lugano and the Langnau Tigers in Switzerland, a total of 61 points on 26 goals and 35 assists in 167 career competitions.

After his play career, Murray was the owner of Murray Performance Training and served as a co-owner and the main performance and development coach in ICE at Perfect World Hockey. He promoted his education and earned a Master of Education in Sport and Exercise Science from the University of Minnesota and a Master of Science in Kinesiology of Concordia University-Chicago.

Prior to Wisconsin, Murray played six seasons with Shattuck St. Mary's (2002-08), where he won two U-18 National Championships. He also served as a captain of Team USA at the Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament 2006 (U18).

“My wife and I are very happy to become a member of the Colorado College Community and to be part of such a prestigious hockey program,” said Murray. “From my first conversation with Kris I was impressed by his vision and the professionalism that was shown during the entire process. I am incredibly grateful for him and director of Athletics Lesley Irvine For this opportunity and can no longer be excited to get started with the staff and the players. “

Murray is the son of retired Western Michigan and NHL head coach Andy Murray. His brother, Brady, played in North Dakota and in the NHL for the Los Angeles Kings, and his sister, Sarah, played Duluth and professionally abroad in Minnesota and is now the girls U19 head coach at Shattuuck-St. Mary's school in Minnesota.

Murray and his wife, Kate, expect their first child in August.