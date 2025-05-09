Joe Clark, owner of Crocodile Rock and Allentown Properties, dies

Joseph P. Clark, 75, an old developer and businessman who owned countless property in Allentown, including the former Crocodile Rock Cafe concert location on Hamilton Street, died on Wednesday.

His daughter, Melissa Sterner, said he died peacefully, surrounded by loved ones.

She said her father brought her to the family business at a young age.

“I was proud to work with my father, a real city, in all his business companies from the moment I was 8 years old,” said Sterner. “He would pick me up to collect rent, and later I worked in his night club and I learned valuable lessons in hard work and dedication.

“We spent so much time together, and my father taught me to think big, never give up and always do my best. He was my greatest teacher and my best friend. His dedication to this community and his lasting impact will never be forgotten,” she said.

Clark was remembered by colleagues, and even those with whom he collided, as someone who liked to help people.

He was to a certain extent a father figure for anyone in the real estate company in Allentown, said Nat Hyman, a colleague developer and owner of the Hyman Group.

He did it for a long time, long before most of us. Of course he was a real character and he had a lot of personality. But deep down he was a good guy and a caring man, and very knowledgeable, “said Hyman.” He played an important role in my success when I started in the real estate industry about 25 years ago. He was very generous with his advice and his guidance, and sometimes offered it when I didn't want it, but he was very graceful about it and I will miss him a lot.

Julio Guridy, executive director of the Allentown Housing Authority who served in the city council and was a community activist for that, said he got to know Clark over the years.

“I learned that he was not only a hard worker, but he was also a very nice man,” said Guridy. “He supported me in things I wanted to do, with regard to encouraging me, and gave me advice about some things I wanted to do in housing, and made sure that we have better housing stock in the city.”

Clark is survived by his 39-year-old wife, the former Susan Nieuwkerk, and his five children: Melissa G. Sterner, Angie Sterner-Vasquez, Kimberly Rosado-Beers (Kyle), Joey Clark (Alissa) and Bianca Clark (Dan). He also leaves grandchildren: James Cleary Jr., Sonny Rosado, Lola Clark, Max Clark and Rex Clark; his sister, Marie Holleran; And many nieces, cousins ​​and dear friends.

'A good friend'

Originally from Carbondale, Lackawana County, Clark arrived for the first time in the Lehigh Valley when he was 18 with about $ 34 in his pocket, according to the old friend Frank Cerra.

“He was a good friend who helped many people,” said Cerra.

Clark bought his first investment property in 1970 when he was only 20 years old. Over the years he bought, sold and exchanged so many packages that he had trouble remembering how many property he had ever checked, wrote the morning call in 1997.

At one point, in the 1980s, just before he applied for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Protection, he owned 30 pieces of residential properties and eight restaurants. City officials estimate that he might have been involved in no fewer than 75 buildings.

Hyman said that Clark was aimed at smaller apartment buildings that may have up to 10 units and was a fixed value when selling sheriff and tax.

He was a deceptively smart guy, Hyman said, and by that I mean he would make a joke. You thought he was a bit of a kidder, but he was very smart. He could immediately calculate the figures in his head and immediately knew what it was worth. He saw what the real estate was worth and he overwhelmed the turnover and tax sale of the sheriff almost by buying everything. “

For some in the community, Clark's legacy is complicated.

Joe was a colorful character, said Alan Jennings, former executive director of the anti-poverty non-profit community campaign Lehigh Valley. Being a good, responsible, profitable landlord is almost impossible. Joe demonstrated that as well as everyone.

Jennings said over the years with Clark fought about how he maintained his property and treated his clients. But, Jennings said too, the reality is what he did is very difficult to do, and to do it profitably and to be clean.

Guridy said he came across Clark for the first time while he was working with Jennings.

When I first heard about him, he had many homes with a lower income, and some of them needed work, “said Guridy.” Alan Jennings and I looked at some of the properties and I complained. It was that time I was a member of the Community Action Committee of the board of directors of the Lehigh Valley.

“One day I was already in the city council, he approached me and asked me to see some of his property. He drove me to some of the properties in Seventh Street that he owned on the 100 block. He showed his own property. He showed his own property, and he actually did a lot of work.” “”

In addition to his companies, Clark was an enthusiastic table tennis player and a proud member of the United States Table Tennis Association, with a national player assessment. He was also proud of his involvement in Freemasons organizations, including Allen-Beeacent Commander No. 20, Allen Council no. 23, Valley of Allentown Day Lodge and as a 32nd degree Mason.

Croc rock

Perhaps Clark's most visible venture was the Crocodile Rock Cafe, a concert location in the 500 block of Hamilton Street that attracted remarkable musical acts.

Crocodile Rock was open from 1999-2015 and attracted some of the biggest names in the company, such as Snoop Dogg and many top acts on the way up, including Taylor Swift, the Jonas Brothers, twenty-one pilots and Wiz Khalifa.

In its heyday, the club sold 50,000 tickets per year and routinely achieved its size in the world among the top 100 busiest clubs. It is occasionally arranged in the top 25.

The club had once drawn its beverage license by the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board because of a shooting in 2009 that was followed by an annual dispute. The action would have ensured that different bands have canceled their performances at the Croc. To keep the building active, Clark said that Hed replaced it with Crazy Joes Discount Furniture.

The building was purchased by City Center Investment Corp. For $ 1.6 million and demolished in 2018 to make room for an office building.

“Joe was about the city center before many wanted to go into the city center,” said Tony Iannelli, president and CEO of the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce.

In addition to Crocodile Rock, Clark opened and operated countless bars and restaurants, including Joes Cheesesteaks, The Dog House, The Windsor House, DJ Bananas, the Broccoli Garden, The Celery Garden and Caf Le Rock.

Guridy said he saw how much time Clark put in his companies.

“One day I went to a piece of pizza and I saw him working alone,” said Guridy. “He worked late at night, washing and cleaning itself. That gave me a different perspective how much a hard worker he was.”

He was a good man and he was very good at the real estate industry, and I think Allentown is better because of him, Hyman said.

Morning Call reporter Anthony Salamone has contributed to this story.Reporter Evan Jones can be reached at [email protected].

