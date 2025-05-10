Table tennis champion omitted from games from Kleine Nations





The ruling Maltese table tennis champion said that he feels “tired, betrayed and thrown away” after he discovered that he had been omitted from the national team that participated this year in the upcoming Small Nations competitions. In a highly formulated Facebook message described athlete and medical student Gabriel Grixti are rigorous training schedule in addition to his medical studies and doubted the transparency and fairness of the selection process. Athletes who were not born in Malta seem to have taken preference above the Maltese, he said, and of the elected six only one was born in Maltese. “I rarely pronounce you publicly, but this time I can't remain silent. The Maltese Olympic Committee has just announced the team for the GSSE competitions in Andorra 2025. To my disbelief I am excluded, despite the fact that it is the current Maltese national senior champion,” he wrote. “Let me be clear: even during my fifth year of medical studies, I consistently devoted more than 18 hours a week to sacrificing a lot to train on the table, in the gym, on the circuit and in mental preparation. Everything for one goal: to represent Malta with pride on the international stage.” Grixti emphasized his consistent top performance in the past four years, including three national senior singles titles and the National Doubles title this season. He also emphasized his long -term dedication to the sport, after he won the Maltese Premier League for seven consecutive seasons and represented Malta in international competitions. “And yet, I was omitted,” he said. The six-member team consists of Maria-Carmelia IACOB, Viktoria Lucenkova, Dmitry Prokopov, Renata Strbikova, Felix Wetzel and Daniel Bajada. Grixti said that the government and the Olympic Committee had already granted four passports to Non-Maltese athletes shortly before the GSSE of 2023, and although he did not agree with the decision, he decided to become a team player, despite “not the chance to play a single point”. “I believed in the promises for a better morning: that these players would contribute at a high level and help develop the sport in Malta – the first of many empty promises. These same players briefly trained with us in 2022, just before the matches in 2023, and not to be seen for two whole years,” he said. “Now we are out of nowhere in 2025 with these players not to represent Malta out of passion or pride, but for payment.” Grixti believes that he met all the criteria and asked why he was excluded as a current national champion. He asked the consistency of the selection criteria and demanded transparency with regard to the decision -making process. “Taxpayer money is spent on athletes who have never contributed to our sports community, while in Maltese born athletes who are moving, sacrificing and relentless work are pushed aside,” wrote Grixti, who doubts the message that this sends to the sports community. Questions were sent to the Maltese Olympic Committee. The 2025 matches of the small states of Europe are planned in Andorra La Vella, Andorra between 26 May and 1 June.

