India Great Virat Kohli would call time on the test career of the test cricket before England Tour | Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli will give a new blow to Indias plans for their imminent tours by England by indicating that he wants to withdraw from test cricket, just a few days after the decision of Rohit Sharmas to hand over, according to reports.

Indian media reports that the 36-year-old De Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) told that he no longer wants to play the longest size of the game. The news is amidst rising tensions border on Pakistan. The Indian Premier League is on a one -week break, while the Pakistan Super League is also suspended.

Indias-Selectors may now be confronted with a competitive touring party after losing two of their leading players both former test captains when they meet in the coming days for the five-test series of the following months. India is opposed to the Ben Stokess team in Headingley from 20 June and will go the series in the Oval from 31 July. Kohli is on average 33.21 in 17 tests in England with two centuries.

According to reports in India, the Indian Cricket Board is on Kohli to row back on his decision. A source told the Indian Express: he has made a decision and has informed the board that he will continue with test cricket. The BCCI has encouraged him to reconsider while the crucial tour comes from England. He still has to return to the request.

If Kohli does not change his mind, then India will have to strengthen a callo-mid-order and have to lean heavier on the top-order batters Kl Rahul, Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal, Plus Rishabh-Broek at five o'clock.

The loss of two experienced and charismatic leaders would certainly confuse India's selectors. Kohli captain India at test level from December 2014 until he was followed by Rohit in February 2022. It is assumed that Gill, the vice-captain of the one-day international team, is the leading candidate to succeed Rohit.

The average of Kohlis has been rejected in the last five years. In 123 tests for India he scored 9,230 points on an average of 46.85. For Indias Last Test Series, against Australia, he was an average of 23.75 in five tests and later hinted that his disappointment about his falling performance meant a turning point in his international career. I may no longer have a tour in Australia in me in four years, he said in March.

Virat Kohli in action for Royal Challengers Bengaluru last Saturday. Photo: Aijaz Rahi/AP

Because I got a good score in the first test. I thought: good, let's go. There will be another large series for me. It doesn't come out that way. For me it is just about the acceptance of: OK fine, this is what happened. I'm going to be honest with myself. Where do I want to go? What are my energy levels?

Pass past newsletter promotion Subscribe to our cricket newsletter for the thoughts of our writers about the biggest stories and a review of the promotion of the week Privacy notification: Newsletters can contain information about charities, online advertisements and content that is financed by external parties. See our privacy policy for more information. We use Google Recaptcha to protect our website and Google Privacy policy And Policies of Services Apply. After the promotion of the newsletter

Kohli withdrew from T20 internationals after Indias T20 World Cup Triumph in West India last year, but his recent form in the IPL was impressive and scored 505 points in 11 games, including three 1950s, with a success rate of 143.46 for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He is fourth in Indias all-time list of test run scorers, with 30 centuries and a highest total of 254 not against South Africa in 2019.

His playing statistics aside, Loss Kohlis on the test side, as one of the world's great ones, would be felt sharp. His standing in the dressing room earned him the nickname captain Fearless. His record as a skipper is unparalleled: Kohlis Media Profile He has 67.8 million followers on X attracts more attention than any other cricket player. As one of his other nicknames suggests, King Kohli is wearing the crown.

With Kohli as a skipper, India won 40 of those 68 tests, a winning percentage of 58.82. He led India to their very first series victory on Australian soil during the 2018-19 tour, which led from the front as an excellent opener, who adopted new standards for fitness and competitiveness, and forge India in a test side to take into account at home and abroad. Last year he withdrew for personal reasons from the first two of Indias Five Tests against England on a home floor.