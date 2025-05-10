Sports
Football Gossip: Leao, Bellingham, Saliba, Nunez, Wirtz, Huijsen, Quansah, Diaz
Chelsea contacts via Rafael Leao, Borussia Dortmund because Jowe Bellingham and a target in Manchester City agrees with Bayern Munich.
Chelsea have opened conversations to sign AC Milan Winger Rafael Leao, with the Serie A willing to have the 25-year-old Portugal International leave for around 63.5 m. (Offside)” external
Arsenal have opened conversations with France Centrum-Back William Saliba, 24, about a new contract in the middle of interest from Real Madrid. (Athletic – subscription required)” external
The Gunners are also close to signing Espanyol's The 24-year-old Spanish goalkeeper Joan Garcia as a backup. (Independent)” external
Sunderland Midfielder Jobe Bellingham, 19, was able to follow the footsteps of his 21-year-old brother Jude Borussia Dortmund Planning of a 25m sets for the international under-21 of England. (Times – Subscription required)” external
Manchester City Target Florian Wirtz has agreed to participate Bayern Munich, With the Bundesliga champions prepared to pay 87.1 million for the 22-year-old Bayer Leverkusen and Germany -midfielder. (Bild – in German)” external
Rangers Is considering Steven Gerrard to rent again as a manager, where Gary O'Neil, Rob Edwards and Russell Martin are also considered. (Telegraph – Subscription required)” external
Xabi Alonso would like to bring 20-year-old Bournemouth and Spain -defender Dean Huijsen Real Madrid He was allowed to replace Carlo Ancelotti as a manager at the Bernabeu. (Talksport)” external
Liverpool And Uruguay striker Darwin Nunez, 25, is one of a number of options considered by Serie A leaders Napoli While they want to improve their attack. (Corriere Dello Sport – in Italian)” external
American John Textor has held conversations to purchase colleagues David Blitzer and Josh Harris and to take control Crystal PalaceBut is confronted with competition from New York Jets owner Woody Johnson. (Guardian)” external
Liverpool Will discuss the conditions with Luis Diaz, 28, during a new contract in the summer, with the current deal of the Colombia Winger expiring in 2027. (TBR football)” external
Nottingham Forest have joined Newcastle And Inter Milan In the race to sign Liverpool and England Center-back Jarrell Quansah, 22. (Team talk)” external
Forest are also interested in Manchester City Attacking midfielder James McATee, but the 22-year-old Englishman also has admirers at Tottenham And Bayer Leverkusen. (TBR football)” external
