St. Augustine – De No. 4 (ITA Division II Top 50) Flagler College Men's Tennis Team pushed past no. 31 Belmont Abbey College, 4-2, to continue this morning in the NCAA Division II -Voorlopige Ronde in the Pollard Tennis Center.

The saints improved to 20-2 in general. This is the 21st time in the history of the program that the saints have won 20 or more games in one season. No. 8-Seed Belmont Abbey ends his season with a record of 22-17. The saints will continue to make their way to the national tournament field that they take at no. 19 Columbus State University at 3 p.m.

In Dubbels, the saints were slow to get moving because they could only win one victory. The only arranged pair for the saints, no. 19ilian Borleeandsimon Malis, beat Charlie Fremaux and Issac Buerkle6-4.

The saints regained their foot in singles, with no. 31 Malis achieved the first victory. Against Fremaux, Malis won in straight sets 6-4 and 6-1. To lead the saints, Makary Adameked about Tim Voice. Adamek wiped voice in both sets, 6-0. At the comeback, Borlee defeated Peru Bayo6-4 and 6-2. The finishing battle was treated byfilip Kanaaagst Nicholas Cary in three sets. Kana took one 6-2, but dropped an end of 7-5 seconds. Kana bounced back and took three 6-2 to conquer the game against the Crusaders.

St. Augustinus, Fla. -No. 19 and fourthly placed Columbus State Herentennis progressed in the NCAA Southeast Regional with a 4-1 win over No. 29 and fifth Lincoln Memorial (Tenn.) On Friday afternoon in the Pollard Tennis Center in St. Augustine, FLA.

Despite the drop of the double point, the Cougars (12-10) returned with a dominant singles version and won four straight matches to win the Rail splitters (22-5).

In Dubbels Play, CSU's top duo of Dea-Sandroneandelias ran a convincing 6-1 victory in the first line. Lincoln Memorial, however, claimed victories on rules two and three to take the early lead.

Columbus State responded quickly in singles. Sameer Al Torviseed the match with a 6-2, 6-3 victory in the second line. Yike Liufollowed with a 6-4, 6-3 victory in the sixth position, giving the cougars a 2-1 advantage.

Sandrone expanded the lead with a 6-1, 4-6, 6-2 triumph in third position. Camilo Canoclinched the match at Court One, who gathered for a 1-6, 6-3, 6-0 victory. The remaining singles competitions on the fourth and fifth rules still did not remember.

Next up

Columbus State goes to Flagler (FLA.) Tomorrow at 3 p.m.

Salisbury, NC-Robin Eldin gathered from a first-set tiebreak loss to win the next two and to achieve the last point in the 4-3 upset victory of North Georgia on the third placed Wingate in the NCAA Southeast Regional on Friday in Salisbury. Ung, the sixth seed in the tournament, goes to host Catawba on Saturday at 3.30 pm.

Eldin played with second singles and fell in the first set on a tiebreak 6-7 (7-9), but stormed back to take the second set 6-4. As the third set progressed, other games came to an end, so that the score was bound to 3-3. Eldin wore the load and defeated Wingate's Carlo Rosellini 6-2 in the third to send the Nighthawks to the next round.

North Georgia started the game by winning the double point when Pedro Liborio and Janos Varga Martina Colabella and Gabriel Constantino beat 6-1 in the second double. Marcos Castellanos and Franco Rebora then defeated Federicko Spinetta from Wingate and Florian Walcher with 6-3 by third double to secure the point.

In Singles, Ung's Juan Cruz Blanco Cauterucci needed just over an hour to have the best Spinetta 6-3, 6-4 to set the Nightawks 2-0. North Georgia received a third point on #1 singles where Liborio Constantino defeated 6-2, 6-1.

Wingate answered with a victory at third singles in Straight Sets, leaving the score 3-1 with three games. The Bulldogs received points at Sixth Singles and Third Singles in three set of competitions, which claimed Eldin De Clincher.

SALISBURY, NC – The No. 23 Lander Men's Tennis Team saw the season end on Friday with a 4-1 loss for No. 8 Catawba in the opening round of the NCAA Division II Southeast Regional, organized by Catawba College.

The Bearcats, sown no. 7 in the region, dropped the double point after falling on the number 1 and no. 3 positions. Lander led 6-5 at number 2 Doubles before the game was abandoned after the clinch.

Brendan JayaPrakashearned the only point for Lander in Singles playing with a Straight-Set victory over number 6 (6-4, 6-3). Catawba, the number 2 seed in the region, achieved the victory with Singles victories at no. 1, no. 4 and no. 5 places.

Despite the loss, Lander ends the year with a general record of 12-8 and a national ranking no. 23. This marks the 19th consecutive appearance of the Bearcats in the NCAA tournament, a streak that continues to reflect the tradition of excellence of the program on the field.