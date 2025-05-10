Virat Kohli tells BCCI that he wants to retire from Testcricket





Virat Kohli has told the Indian Cricket Board (BCCI) that he wants to withdraw from Testcricket, but top officials asked him to reconsider the decision, has learned the Indian Express.

He has made a decision and informed the board that he will continue with test cricket. The BCCI has encouraged him to reconsider while the crucial tour comes from England. He still has to return to the request, sources told this newspaper.

Kohlis decision comes a few days ago on the back of Rohit Sharmas Test Retirement. India's selectors will meet in a few days to choose the team for the five-test series in England next month. Story continues under this advertisement It is learned that Kohli has been considering his test for the future earlier this year since the Border Gavaskar trophy in Australia, when he went through a liver run after scoring a century in the first test. If Kohli does not change his mind, and with Rohit out of the picture, it will leave India with a largely inexperienced middle order to join forces with Kl Rahul, Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal at the top and Rishabh will later pant the order. By the way, the team will be left without the leading hands of two veterans who have led the test team so far so far. Kohli became Indias test captain in December 2014 followed by Rohit in February 2022. Story continues under this advertisement At the beginning of this week, the Indian Express had reported for the first time that the selectors wanted to designate a younger player as the captain for the new test cycle, after which Rohit announced his pension. Shubman Gill is the leader who replaces Rohit as a test captain, according to sources. The 36-year-old Kohli has played 123 tests for India and scored 9,230 points on an average of 46.85. His average fell over the past five years and collected 1,990 runs in 37 games with three hundreds. During the recent tour through Australia, he finished with an average of 23.75 out of five tests. From his eight resignation during the Tour, Kohli got out seven times. Later he spoke about the disappointment of that tour during an event in March for his IPL team RCB, and said that maybe in four years I may not have Australian tour in me. “ Story continues under this advertisement During the event about the mental pressure after the recent test errors, he had said, as soon as you start to take the energy and disappointment from outside, then you start to burden yourself much more … And then you start thinking about things, such as “I have two or three days about this tour, I have to have an impact now.” And you are starting to become more desperate. That is something that I have certainly experienced in Australia. Worked out on that thought, he said, because I got a good score in the first test. I thought: “Right, let's go.” There will be a big series for me. It doesn't come out that way. For me it is only about the acceptance of 'Okay fine, this is what happened. I'm going to be honest with myself. Where do I want to go? How are my energy levels'. The Ace -Batsman was already retired from T20is after India won the T20 World Cup in the West Indies last year. However, he was in the highest form during this IPL with 505 runs in 11 races, including seven fifties, with a success rate of 143.46. During the RCB event he also spoke about a chat he had with former captain Rahul Dravid who helped him to restore his mental state about his career. It almost comes down to only the pure joy and pleasure and love for the game. And as long as that love is intact, I will continue to play the game. I have to be honest about that, “he said. Story continues under this advertisement “(Dravid) said my competitive line would not allow me to accept it. Maybe another one. Maybe another six months, whatever. So I think it's a great balance. And you just have to pray and hope you get clarity when it comes. Almost two months later it seems that Kohli has received that clarity.

