Sports
Virginia Women's Tennis | Virginia falls in NCAA round from 16 to Tennessee
Charlottesville, va. The season of the Virginia Womens tennis teams was an end on Friday (May 9) and fell in the round of 16 of the NCAA tennis championship of 2025 in the Boars Head Resort.
Tennessee (20-7) won the Doubles point and won singles wins one, two and four on courts to win the victory over the Cavaliers (22-6) and to continue to the quarterfinals.
The Lady Vols opened the game with a 6-3 victory over Doubles Court Two. Senior Melody Collard and first-year student Karolina Kozakova save two competition points at the Top Dubbelshof, but eventually had a defeat of 7-5.
Tennessee extended his lead to 2-0 with a straight fixed victory over Court Four.
The Lady volunteers took a 6-3, 6-0 win over Court Two to take a 3-0 lead about the Cavaliers.
Only a few seconds after that no. 7 Elza Tomase won the victory for Tennessee at the Top Singles Court with a 6-1, 6-3 victory.
From head coach Sara Oleary
I think you should give Tennessee the honor. I think they fought very well there. They came to go into double and we just didn't play at our best. I think they put us on our heels a bit, and it was hard for us to just dig our heels and get back to that game at any time. So again, just credit them. I think they played well. I think we will learn a lot from this and think about this and of course have some time about it now that the summer is going. But at the moment it is only about thinking about our seniors who have given this program so much. And it is difficult that Elaine has to end her career and not be there because she has intended so much with this program. So I now feel for our seniors, and we are aimed at that.
Match notes
- Virginia was the number 7 seed in the tournament and was number 7 in the ITA team ranking
- This was the fifth straight NCAA round of 16 at the latest for the Cavaliers and the 11th General
- Tennessee won the second matchup of the season with the Cavaliers. UvA won the first meeting on 7 February in the round of 16 of the ITA National Team Indoor Championship
- Tennessee is the number 10 seed in the championship and is number 10 in the ITA team ranking
- The Lady Vols broke a loss of five games on the Cavaliers
- Senior Elaine Chervinsky was not available for Virginia
- Sara Ziodato ends her Cavalier career with a record of 102-43 singles. Her 102 singles wins ranks in 7th place in program history (bound with Emily Fraser)
- Chervinsky ends her Cavalier career with an 82-40 singles record and a 92-33 Doubles record. She won the first NCAA Doubles title in the program history with melody Collard. Her 92 career -double wins ranes arranged for 10th in program history
- This is the fourth consecutive season that Virginia has achieved at least 20 victories
- This season, the Cavaliers reached their first number one ranking in the program history and once appeared in the semi -final of the ITA National Team Indoor Championship
#10 Tennessee 4, #7 Virginia 0
Singles competition
- #7 Elza Tomase (Tenn) def. #27 Sara Uncateato (VA) 6-1, 6-3
- #41 Catherine Aulia (Tenn) def. #34 Annabelle Xu (VA) 6-3, 6-0
- Martina Genis Blood (VA) vs. #66 Risso Brittany (TENS) 7-6 (7-4), 2-0, Unfrequent
- Vanesa Suarez (Tenn) def. Karolina Kozakova (VA) 6-1, 6-0
- Collard-Melodies (VA) vs. Francesca Mattioli (Tenn) 1-6, 4-5, unfinished
- Blanca Pico Navarro (VA) vs. Saray Yli-Piipari (Tenn) 4-6, 0-4, unfinished
The competition doubles
- #30 Catherine Angel/Leyla Groot -Britain Risso (Tens) def. Cossacova Carolina/Melody (VA) 7-5
- #72 Elza Tomase/Saray Yli-Piipari (Tenn) def. #41 Martina Genis Salas/Annabelle Xu (VA) 6-3
- Sara Ziodato/Meggie Navarro (VA) vs. Maeve Thornton/Vanesa Suarez (Tenn) 5-4, unfinished
Order of finish: Double (2.1); Singles (4,2,1)
T-2: 09 A-379
|
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
