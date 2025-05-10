Virginia Women's Tennis | Virginia falls in NCAA round from 16 to Tennessee

Charlottesville, va. The season of the Virginia Womens tennis teams was an end on Friday (May 9) and fell in the round of 16 of the NCAA tennis championship of 2025 in the Boars Head Resort.

Tennessee (20-7) won the Doubles point and won singles wins one, two and four on courts to win the victory over the Cavaliers (22-6) and to continue to the quarterfinals.

The Lady Vols opened the game with a 6-3 victory over Doubles Court Two. Senior Melody Collard and first-year student Karolina Kozakova save two competition points at the Top Dubbelshof, but eventually had a defeat of 7-5.

Tennessee extended his lead to 2-0 with a straight fixed victory over Court Four.

The Lady volunteers took a 6-3, 6-0 win over Court Two to take a 3-0 lead about the Cavaliers.

Only a few seconds after that no. 7 Elza Tomase won the victory for Tennessee at the Top Singles Court with a 6-1, 6-3 victory.

From head coach Sara Oleary

I think you should give Tennessee the honor. I think they fought very well there. They came to go into double and we just didn't play at our best. I think they put us on our heels a bit, and it was hard for us to just dig our heels and get back to that game at any time. So again, just credit them. I think they played well. I think we will learn a lot from this and think about this and of course have some time about it now that the summer is going. But at the moment it is only about thinking about our seniors who have given this program so much. And it is difficult that Elaine has to end her career and not be there because she has intended so much with this program. So I now feel for our seniors, and we are aimed at that.

Match notes