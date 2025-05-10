



Maltas National Seniors Table tennis champion Gabriel Grixti said he feels tired, betrayed and thrown away after he was excluded from the national team for the matches of the small states of Europe in favor of players born abroad. Grixti said that he spends more than 18 hours a week on the sport, despite the stress to be a fifth -year medical student, all because of pride of the pride of Malta on the international stage. He has a particularly strong CV, which he has won three national senior singles titles in recent years (2021/22, 2022/23 and 2024/25), the National Doubles title this season, the Maltese Premier League Seven Apicop in a row, and have compete for years abroad. Grixti, however, warned that he was omitted from Maltas Six-Person Squad for this summer GSSE in Andorra. The selected table tennis players are Maria-Carmelia IACOB, Viktoria Lucenkova, Dmitrij Prokopcov, Renata Strbikova, Felix Wetzel and Daniel Bajada, only one (Bajada) of whom a Maltese-Atlete is.

He said the issue began when the government and the Maltese Olympic Committee granted four Maltese passports to Non-Maltese athletes only a few days before the 2023 GSS, who had hosted Malta. They said this was to give Malta the best chance to win. I did not agree with that, but I stayed with the team, although I didn't get the chance to play a single point, he said. I believed in the promises for a better morning: that these players would contribute at a high level and help the sport in Malta develop-the first of many empty promises. He said that these players born abroad only train with their Maltese counterparts in 2022, appeared again just before the matches in 2023 and disappeared immediately after they didn't have to be seen for two whole years. Now we are in 2025, where these players appear again from scratch to not represent Malta out of passion or pride, but for payment, he said. Taxpayer Money is spent on athletes who have never contributed to our sports community, while in Maltese born athletes who train, sacrifice and relentless work are pushed aside. What message does that send? We were better promised. We expect better. He asked the MOC why he was omitted from the team, even though he was the current national champion and whether the same criteria were used for all players, suggesting that he was discriminated against. This is not just about me. This is about honesty. This is about accountability, he said. Everything mentioned is a fact. Everyone who knows a little about table tennis in Malta knows exactly what I am talking about! A ruthless vicious circle. The Maltese contingent should contain the best player in the country. While the MOC stated that a selection criteria, published in December 2024, was used to select athletes. In practice it was applied inconsistent, to their advantage when needed and to discriminate others. I have always been proud to wear Maltas colors. But today I feel abandoned by the institutions that athletes and the sport should protect.

