Cricket Australia confirms Charter flight for players to get from Pakistan





Cricket Australia (CA) has confirmed that a Charter flight from Pakistan to Dubai was organized for Australian cricketers that scramble to leave the country, in the midst of escalating tensions with India. The sporty body told ABC News that it was the only way out of the country because airports remain closed. The Indian Premier League and Pakistan Super League are both suspended, and their future doubts in the current conflict. IPL tournament suspended in the midst of India-Pakistan Conflict The IPL is said to be postponed due to the constant conflict between India and Pakistan. It is unclear when exactly some of the most controversial players in the country will land in Australia, where many have to organize their own commercial flights. “Players are not managed by Cricket Australia when they participate in the overseas franchises, and therefore the travel packages are their own,” media consultant Cole Hitchcock told ABC News. Cricket Australia says it has been in contact with all players with regard to their safety and well -being, adding that most players are already at home or on the road. “Ca and the ACA help, as you would expect, and have had contact with all players,” Mr Hitchcock said. The Pakistan Super League has been moved to Dubai, with six Australians in that competition. Australian players in the PSL are Matt Short, Ben Dwarshuis, Riley Meredith, David Warner, Ben McDermott, Ashton Turner, Mitchell Owen, Max Bryant and Sean Abbott. The movement of the PSL is expected to free the path for overseas players to see the tournament. The safety of players is the priority, says Ca “The safety and well -being of our players and employees is always a core priority and we support today's decision by the BCCI,” said Cricket Australia CEO Todd Greenberg. “We continue to work closely with the Australian government, PCB and BCCI and regularly maintain communication with players and support staff in both India and Pakistan.” Some Australian players liked to leave the country, but were also concerned about what it could mean for future opportunities if they stopped the competition before it was suspended. Pat Cummins in action. ((Reuters: Amit Dave)) Test captain Pat Cummins, colleague Quicks Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc and Star Batter Travis Head are among the Australians who are in the tournament. Marcus Stoinis, Josh Inglis, Mitch Marsh, Nathan Ellis, Aaron Hardie and Xavier Bartlett include Australians who are still playing, while numerous countrymen are also represented within coaching staff and media about the competition. For test players, the suspension probably means unexpected time at home before the final of next month's world test championship in England and a subsequent tour through the West India. The need to suspend the tournament was made clear when the air raid warnings rise for the Ricky Ponting-Coached Punjab Kings' match against Starc's Delhi side on Thursday evening when the stadium was evacuated. Airports in Dharamsala and Chandigarh where the kings are based, have been closed to civil and commercial use since Wednesday, while others in the north -west of India are also outside the borders of the cricketers. ABC/AAP

